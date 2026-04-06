Christians Concerned's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Basket has a couple candle holder with candles, a picture frame and a cross, all with a wonderful :cowboy/country" theme. There is also a $50 gift card to the Garden Market on Main.
Starting bid
A Coleman cooler with assorted meat (not all is shown)
Starting bid
Wonderful outdoor grilling basket. complete with knives, a butcher board, spices and a $50 gift card to Ridleys Butcher Shop
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