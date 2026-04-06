Christians Concerned

Hosted by

Christians Concerned

About this event

Christians Concerned's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1005 S 9th St, Duncan, OK 73533, USA

3 month subscription to Duncan Banner item
3 month subscription to Duncan Banner
$30

Starting bid

6 month subscription to Duncan Banner item
6 month subscription to Duncan Banner
$55

Starting bid

Year subscription to Duncan Banner item
Year subscription to Duncan Banner
$80

Starting bid

Luhxe Travel Convertible Carry On Garment Roller Bag item
Luhxe Travel Convertible Carry On Garment Roller Bag item
Luhxe Travel Convertible Carry On Garment Roller Bag
$75

Starting bid

Luhxe Travel Convertible Carry On Garment Roller Bag 2.0 with Shoe Pouch & Detachable Shoulder Strap – Improved Zipper and reinforced straps

Stanley Cooler Bag with Tumbler item
Stanley Cooler Bag with Tumbler
$55

Starting bid

Stanley All Day Julienne Soft Cooler Bag with Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw 30 oz

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Basket has a couple candle holder with candles, a picture frame and a cross, all with a wonderful :cowboy/country" theme. There is also a $50 gift card to the Garden Market on Main.

Cooler and Meat item
Cooler and Meat
$120

Starting bid

A Coleman cooler with assorted meat (not all is shown)

Butcher Basket item
Butcher Basket
$100

Starting bid

Wonderful outdoor grilling basket. complete with knives, a butcher board, spices and a $50 gift card to Ridleys Butcher Shop

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