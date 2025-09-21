Christmas 2025 Reno Rabbit Rescue Swag Shop

Holly Jolly Bun-mas item
Holly Jolly Bun-mas
$28

Sleigh the season with this Holly Jolly ode to bunnies.

50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th

Holly Jolly Bun-mas White item
Holly Jolly Bun-mas White
$28

You can't have a holly jolly bun-mas without some swag.

50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-restant fleece

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th

Bunny Love Christmas Red item
Bunny Love Christmas Red
$28

Prove your bunny love with this Christmas sweater that is sure to make every-bun smile.

50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th

Bunny Love Christmas White item
Bunny Love Christmas White
$28

Life isn't funny without a bunny...sweatshirt for your holidays celebrations.

50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th

Cheery Clause Green item
Cheery Clause Green
$28

This is pawsitively the best way to celebrate the season.

50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th

Cheery Clause White item
Cheery Clause White
$28

Hall out the holly in this cozy Christmas sweater.

50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th

Santa Paws Green item
Santa Paws Green
$28

Do you hear what I hear? The sound of bunny paws at the fridge?

50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th

Santa Paws White item
Santa Paws White
$28

May your season be cheery and bright.

50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$22

These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs.

Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided.

Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th

Decals item
Decals
$7

A darling decal for your car, windows, water bottle or Stanley cup, laptop, tablet or anywhere else that needs a 🐇 butt.
These are between 4-6 inches tall.

Shipping options:
$1 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing