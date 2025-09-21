Christmas 2025 Reno Rabbit Rescue Swag Shop

These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs.



Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided.



Shipping options:

$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation

Free drop---off in Reno city limits

Free porch pick up in South Reno

Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th