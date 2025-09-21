Christmas 2025 Reno Rabbit Rescue Swag Shop

Sleigh the season with this Holly Jolly ode to bunnies.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th
You can't have a holly jolly bun-mas without some swag.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-restant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th
Prove your bunny love with this Christmas sweater that is sure to make every-bun smile.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th
Life isn't funny without a bunny...sweatshirt for your holidays celebrations.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th
This is pawsitively the best way to celebrate the season.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th
Hall out the holly in this cozy Christmas sweater.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Do you hear what I hear? The sound of bunny paws at the fridge?
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
May your season be cheery and bright.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th
These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs.
Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided.
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th
A darling decal for your car, windows, water bottle or Stanley cup, laptop, tablet or anywhere else that needs a 🐇 butt.
These are between 4-6 inches tall.
Shipping options:
$1 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 14th
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing