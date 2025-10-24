Christmas at Kemper 2025 Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

6501 3rd Ave, Kenosha, WI 53143, USA

Kenosha Country Club 1-Year Dining Membership item
Kenosha Country Club 1-Year Dining Membership
$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat your taste buds to a 1-year dining membership to Kenosha Country Club

The Club at Strawberry Creek Golf Foursome item
The Club at Strawberry Creek Golf Foursome
$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Grab your friends for a Foursome of golf at the renowned The Club at Strawberry Creek. Donated by ______

Blackstone 22" Griddle item
Blackstone 22" Griddle
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sunset Cocktails and Cruising aboard the Iron Genny item
Sunset Cocktails and Cruising aboard the Iron Genny
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Join Racine Yacht Club head sailing instructor Charlie Manning, Mary Manning, and Kemper Center President Beth Pramme for sunset cocktails aboard the Iron Genny, a beautiful 40-foot trawler, followed by your choice of dining experience in Milwaukee or Kenosha. Donated by Charlie and Mary Manning, Racine Yacht Club

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing