Christmas at Kemper 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat your taste buds to a 1-year dining membership to Kenosha Country Club
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Grab your friends for a Foursome of golf at the renowned The Club at Strawberry Creek. Donated by ______
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Join Racine Yacht Club head sailing instructor Charlie Manning, Mary Manning, and Kemper Center President Beth Pramme for sunset cocktails aboard the Iron Genny, a beautiful 40-foot trawler, followed by your choice of dining experience in Milwaukee or Kenosha. Donated by Charlie and Mary Manning, Racine Yacht Club
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing