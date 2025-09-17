Christmas Bake Sale 2025

Hosted by
Eptazimo is a traditional Greek bread with a unique preparation method, where the dough is kneaded seven times (the name "eptazimo" comes from the Greek word "epta" - seven) before baking. What also sets eptazimo apart from other breads is that it is leavened without yeast.
Tsoureki is a sweet holiday bread made with flour, milk, butter, eggs, and sugar and commonly seasoned with orange zest, mastick resin, or mahleb
Koulourakia are traditional Greek butter cookies, often made for Easter, that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. They are typically flavored with orange, vanilla, and brandy, and are known for their distinctive ring shape, though they can be made in other shapes as well. These cookies are a popular accompaniment to coffee or tea.
