Village of Pawsitivity Christmas Bingo Fundraiser 2025

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Dinner, Bingo Supplies, Bingo Games & GREAT FUN included.
This includes 1 Bingo Admission Ticket, Bingo Supplies, & GREAT FUN included. In return for your generous donation, Your business card is printed on our Bingo Fundraiser Program Placemats and Posted on our Facebook page. Please send your Business Card to [email protected] or contact our volunteers.
Joy - 708-562-2089
Maggie - 513-312-3121
Lisa - 352-345-5509
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!