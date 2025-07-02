Village of Pawsitivity Inc

Hosted by

Village of Pawsitivity Inc

About this event

Village of Pawsitivity Christmas Bingo Fundraiser 2025

539 Lincoln Ave

Masaryktown, FL 34604, USA

General Admission
$30

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Dinner, Bingo Supplies, Bingo Games & GREAT FUN included.

$150 Sponsor Ticket
$150

This includes 1 Bingo Admission Ticket, Bingo Supplies, & GREAT FUN included. In return for your generous donation, Your business card is printed on our Bingo Fundraiser Program Placemats and Posted on our Facebook page. Please send your Business Card to [email protected] or contact our volunteers.

Joy - 708-562-2089

Maggie - 513-312-3121

Lisa - 352-345-5509

Add a donation for Village of Pawsitivity Inc

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