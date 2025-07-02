Village of Pawsitivity Christmas Bingo Fundraiser 2025

This includes 1 Bingo Admission Ticket, Bingo Supplies, & GREAT FUN included. In return for your generous donation, Your business card is printed on our Bingo Fundraiser Program Placemats and Posted on our Facebook page. Please send your Business Card to [email protected] or contact our volunteers.

Joy - 708-562-2089

Maggie - 513-312-3121

Lisa - 352-345-5509