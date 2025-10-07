Gifts that Bless Children and Families

Offered by
Bridge the hunger gap this Christmas. By purchasing a food parcel you give a family of four the gift of hope—one nourishing meal a day for 10 days. Your generosity not only fills empty plates, but also shares Christ’s love in a season of giving. Together, we can bring light and dignity to homes in need.
Purchasing a Family Hygiene Parcel provides households' with everyday essentials like toilet paper, sunscreen, bar soap, and feminine products for girls. These simple items bring dignity, comfort, and hope to families. Your gift is more than practical—it’s a reflection of Christ’s love in action, reminding each recipient that they are seen, valued, and cared for.
By sponsoring a teacher’s training, you empower them to up-skill, qualify, and bring lasting change to the children they serve. Your generosity doesn’t just educate one teacher—it multiplies hope, dignity, and opportunity across entire communities in South Africa.
This Christmas, give the gift of learning! At Abba’s Pride, we believe every child deserves the chance to explore the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Maths. By purchasing classroom items, you’re not just filling shelves—you’re opening doors to creativity, discovery, and hope. Your generosity equips young minds in South Africa with the tools they need to dream boldly, think critically, and shine brightly in God’s world. Together, let’s build a future where faith and knowledge grow hand in hand.
Give the gift of learning and joy! Help us to purchase beautifully illustrated hardcover picture books for our preschools and Christian children's books of all levels for our elementary age children.
Give the gift of imagination. By purchasing dramatic play materials you help children in explore their creativity, act out the stories they are learning, and grow in confidence through play. These simple tools open doors for joyful discovery, turning lessons into living experiences that nurture both imagination and fun.
Children’s play equipment offers more than just fun—it supports healthy physical growth and development. It helps kids build strength, coordination, and balance through physical activity, while also encouraging creativity, problem-solving, and social skills as they interact with others. Playgrounds provide a safe space for children to explore independence, relieve stress, and develop confidence, making them an essential part of both physical and emotional wellbeing
Bring creativity to life this Christmas! A collection of paints, vibrant markers, and water paint sets are perfect tools for children to express themselves, explore their imagination, and share the joy of creativity during the festive season.
Give the gift of possibility this Christmas. By purchasing a simple pack of paper, you’re helping us provide the tools children need to learn, create, and thrive. Every sheet becomes a chance to write a story, draw a dream, or build a brighter future. Your support turns something ordinary into something extraordinary.
Give the gift of play this Christmas! A soccer goal isn’t just equipment—it’s a doorway to teamwork, laughter, and healthy activity for children who need it most. By purchasing one you’re helping create safe spaces where kids can dream big, build friendships, and enjoy the joy of the beautiful game. Your support turns holiday generosity into lasting impact on young lives.
Give the gift of play this Christmas! with full size weighted bottom netball goal (each). By purchasing a netball goal, you’re not just buying equipment—you’re helping children discover teamwork, confidence, and joy through sport. Every goal supports our mission to create safe, active spaces where young people can thrive. It’s a present that lasts far beyond the holiday season, inspiring smiles and healthy futures all year round.
Give the gift of learning this Christmas! A scientific calculator isn’t just a tool—it’s a gateway to confidence in maths and science for students who need it most. By purchasing one through our Christmas catalogue, you’re helping a young mind unlock their potential, opening doors to education and opportunity. Practical, empowering, and full of impact—your gift adds up to brighter futures.
A youth Study Bible is more than just a book—it’s a lifelong companion for deepening faith, understanding Scripture, and finding guidance in every season of life. By purchasing one, you’re not only blessing someone with the Word of God, but also supporting our mission to bring hope and to those in need.
By purchasing sturdy storage bins you’re giving teachers the means to safely organize and protect vital curriculum materials for children in need. These bins ensure that lessons, books, and resources are ready to inspire young minds all year round. A simple gift today makes a lasting difference tomorrow.
This gift provides a community with seedlings which can be nurtured into life-giving plants. Aside from the numerous environmental benefits that plants bring to the land, they will also provide food and a source of income for the community for many years to come. A wonderful gift for a community!
A watering can, fertilizer and various garden tools will help a family to give their seedlings and crops the best start in and enable them to use precious water effectively.
Water is vital for a plants survival and this gift will enable a family to transport water from the local water source without wasting a drop!
From the well to home can be a challenge! This wheel and spout gives family the gift of water at their home for gardening, drinking, cooking, etc.
By purchasing shade netting for crops, you’re helping farmers protect their harvests from scorching sun and unpredictable weather. This simple but powerful tool ensures families can grow more food, earn a stable income, and build resilience for the future. Your generosity today plants hope for tomorrow.
Your $30 buys one bag of JAM that provides one meal for 300 children.
The corn-soya mixture supplies each child with 75% of the recommended daily micro-nutrients required for healthy living.
By purchasing bowls and spoons for JAM porridge, you’re helping children enjoy a nutritious, healthy meal each day. Something as simple as a bowl and spoon means dignity, comfort, and the chance to thrive. Your kindness will make mealtimes brighter and futures stronger.
This Christmas, a simple gift of cooking oil can make a world of difference. Nutritious meals start with this everyday essential, and by purchasing this gift, you’re helping preschools and after school centers. Your kindness ensures that kitchens stay filled with warmth, nourishment, and hope.
For families facing poverty, being able to access the necessary materials a child needs to thrive at school can be difficult. But with a school kit, which includes essentials such as a bag, pens and a notebook, more children will be able to attend school.
High uniform costs can often keep children out of school, but with this gift of a uniform, parents can ensure their children never miss a day. Imagine the joy a child will feel the first time they put on their uniform and step into a world of learning and possibilities.
$50 per month fully sponsors a vulnerable child. By sponsoring a child, you’re not just providing essentials like food, education, and healthcare—you’re opening the door to a brighter future. Your generosity brings joy that lasts far beyond the festive season, transforming lives with love and opportunity. Together, we can make this Christmas truly unforgettable for a child in need.
$25 per month partially sponsors a child. By contributing to the sponsorship of a child, you’re not just providing essentials like food, education, and healthcare—you’re opening the door to a brighter future. Your generosity brings joy that lasts far beyond the festive season, transforming lives with love and opportunity. Together, we can begin to make this Christmas truly unforgettable for a child in need.
This Christmas, let’s wrap children in joy as well as warmth. By purchasing this gift, you’ll help us provide cosy clothes and festive outfits for children who might otherwise go without. Every donation brings comfort, dignity, and a little sparkle to their holiday season. Together, we can make sure every child feels the magic of Christmas.
This Christmas, give the gift of opportunity. By helping us buy a sewing machine, you’ll empower a community to start their own micro business, creating sustainable livelihoods and brighter futures. Your support turns generosity into lasting change—stitch by stitch, family by family.
This Christmas, help us place daily devotion books into the hands of those seeking quiet time with the Lord. Your support will nurture spiritual growth, offering encouragement and guidance for moments of reflection and prayer. Each book becomes a companion on the journey of faith, helping hearts draw closer to God during this holy season and beyond.
Let’s take a moment to honor the incredible dedication of our Pastors. Throughout the year they give tirelessly of their time, love, and commitment to nurture and strengthen our communities. A small financial gift is a meaningful way to say “thank you” and to bless those who continually bless us. Together, we can show our gratitude and appreciation for their faithful service.
This Christmas, let’s honour the incredible teachers who pour their time, love, and dedication into nurturing the young children of South Africa. With tireless commitment and hard work, they shape futures and inspire hope every single day. A small financial gift is a meaningful way to say “thank you” and remind them that their efforts are cherished and celebrated.
