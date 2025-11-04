Holiday Candy Grams

Fruity Candy Cane item
Fruity Candy Cane
$1

Choose one fruity cane to send,
A sweet surprise for a student or friend!

** During checkout, select "Other" and add in $0 to avoid any additional donation fee.


** Any additional fees selected goes directly to Zeffy.

Candy Grams for an Entire Class item
Candy Grams for an Entire Class
$10

Give every student in the homeroom a mini candy cane. No matter the class size -- big or small, spread the holiday cheer to all!

Sour Punch - Deluxe Candy Gram item
Sour Punch - Deluxe Candy Gram
$2

Something tangy, something fun,
Sour Punch Straws for everyone!

Snickers - Deluxe Candy Gram item
Snickers - Deluxe Candy Gram
$2

Feeling hungry? Need some cheer?
Snickers makes it sweet this year!

Twix - Deluxe Candy Gram item
Twix - Deluxe Candy Gram
$2

Left or right — you pick the mix,
Treat them sweet with tasty Twix!

Peanut M&M's - Deluxe Candy Gram item
Peanut M&M's - Deluxe Candy Gram
$2

Crunchy, munchy, colors pop —
Peanut M&M’s can’t be stopped!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!