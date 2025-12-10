Hosted by

The Sanctuary UPC Sunday School Fund

About this event

Christmas Carnival

907 23rd Ave

Fairbanks, AK 99701, USA

Ticket Deal #1
$1

Enjoy any paid games with these tickets! Get 3 for the price of 2!

Ticket Deal #2
$5

Enjoy any paid games with these tickets!

15 tickets! 😱

Vote for Elijah
$1

1st place: head shave

2nd place: pie in the face

3rd place: silly string galore

Vote for Collin
$1

1st place: head shave

2nd place: pie in the face

3rd place: silly string galore

Vote for William
$1

1st place: head shave

2nd place: pie in the face

3rd place: silly string galore

Basic Picture Package
$10

3 digital photos each with a different background.

Picture Package Add-on
$15

5 digital copies with different backgrounds.

Add a donation for The Sanctuary UPC Sunday School Fund

$

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