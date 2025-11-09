Christmas Cheer Basket Raffle 2025

Not interested in entering the raffle, but still want to make a difference? This option allows you to donate directly to support Shelton D. Redden Lodge No. 139’s community outreach efforts. Your contribution helps us provide meals, gifts, and resources to local families, fund youth mentorship programs, and spread kindness throughout the season.





Every dollar given is a gesture of faith, brotherhood, and compassion — reminding us that the true spirit of Christmas is giving without expectation.