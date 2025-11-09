Christmas Cheer Basket Raffle 2025

🌟 Single Entry — “Season of Giving”
$10

One chance to win our luxurious Holiday Cheer Basket.

🥂 Premium Spirits

  • 360 Double Chocolate Vodka — Decadent and smooth
  • 1800 Reserva Coconut Tequila — Tropical and refined
  • Hennessy VS Cognac — Warm, elegant, and timeless
  • Moët & Chandon Champagne — Pure celebration in a bottle

🍫 Gourmet Indulgence

  • Chocolate Bombs Gift Set
  • Ferrero Rocher Gift Box
  • Thatcher’s Almond Crunch Popcorn
  • Divine Dark Chocolate Bar with Raspberries
  • Hershey’s Kisses Holiday Edition

🕯️ Luxury Self-Care

  • Espresso Martini Candle
  • Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

💳 Gift Cards & Surprises

  • $50 Starbucks Gift Card
  • $150 Visa Gift Card
  • Additional surprise goodies to sweeten the season

✨ Valued at over $500 — all for a great cause!

🎁 Double Entry — “Spirit of Brotherhood”
$15

Double your chances to win while doubling your impact!

🕯️ Triple Entry — “Light the Way”
$25

Three chances to win and three times the giving spirit.

❤️ Supporter Donation — “Gift of Giving”
Free

Not interested in entering the raffle, but still want to make a difference? This option allows you to donate directly to support Shelton D. Redden Lodge No. 139’s community outreach efforts. Your contribution helps us provide meals, gifts, and resources to local families, fund youth mentorship programs, and spread kindness throughout the season.


Every dollar given is a gesture of faith, brotherhood, and compassion — reminding us that the true spirit of Christmas is giving without expectation.

Add a donation for Shelton D. Redden Lodge No. 139

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!