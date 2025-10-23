Cornerstone Resource & Community Center

Hosted by

Cornerstone Resource & Community Center

About this event

Christmas Corner Market

7234 N Lindbergh Blvd

Hazelwood, MO 63042, USA

General Vendor
$40

General Vendor showcase and sell a variety of products such as clothing, accessories, crafts, gifts, and more. Ideal for entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to connect with the community and share their creations

Suite Vendor
$60

Premium vendor space offering extras room, prime placement, and an elevated set-up for vendors. Who want to create a boutique-style or luxury shopping experience

Food Vender
$50

Food Vendors provide delicious meals, snacks, or beverages for guests to enjoy during the event for purchase. All food vendors must follow local health and safety regulations and bring necessary equipment for set-up

Add a donation for Cornerstone Resource & Community Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!