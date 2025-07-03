Christmas Gala 12/19/25 at Everglades - Catered with Blue Stone Circle

5497 Marsh Bend Trl

Wildwood, FL 34785, USA

Single Tickets
$45

1 to 8. tickets Zeffy asks for 17% Tip. This is optional. Just click on it and change to 0 or a smaller amount. We encourage you add something as Zeffy has NO charges at all.

Table of 10
$450
groupTicketCaption

Table of 10. These are round tables and seating will be tight. Zeffy asks for 17% Tip. This is optional. Just click on it and change to 0 or a smaller amount. We encourage you add something as Zeffy has NO charges at all.

Table of 8
$360
groupTicketCaption

This is a Group ticket for 8 seats.

Zeffy asks for 17% Tip. This is optional. Just click on it and change to 0 or a smaller amount. We encourage you add something as Zeffy has NO charges at all.

Singles Table - 1 Ticket
$45

If you want to sit at a Singles Table, select this ticket type. Only 1 member per reservation. Each must buy their OWN Ticket. Zeffy asks for 17% Tip. This is optional. Just click on it and change to 0 or a smaller amount. We encourage you add something as Zeffy has NO charges at all.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing