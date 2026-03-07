The Villages South of 44 - Villages Lifestyle Group

Hosted by

The Villages South of 44 - Villages Lifestyle Group

About this event

Christmas Gala 12/18/26 at Everglades - Catered with Blue Stone Circle (copy)

5497 Marsh Bend Trl

Wildwood, FL 34785, USA

Single Tickets
$45

1 to 8. tickets Zeffy asks for 17% Tip. This is optional. Just click on it and change to 0 or a smaller amount. We encourage you add something as Zeffy has NO charges at all.

Table of 10
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10. These are round tables and seating will be tight. Zeffy asks for 17% Tip. This is optional. Just click on it and change to 0 or a smaller amount. We encourage you add something as Zeffy has NO charges at all.

Table of 8
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a Group ticket for 8 seats.

Zeffy asks for 17% Tip. This is optional. Just click on it and change to 0 or a smaller amount. We encourage you add something as Zeffy has NO charges at all.

Singles Table - 1 Ticket
$45

If you want to sit at a Singles Table, select this ticket type. Only 1 member per reservation. Each must buy their OWN Ticket. Zeffy asks for 17% Tip. This is optional. Just click on it and change to 0 or a smaller amount. We encourage you add something as Zeffy has NO charges at all.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!