Hope for Wild Hearts Fundraiser - Ranch Lessons - 3 Day Package
Hope for Wild Hearts April 2025 Ranch Lesson - 3 Day Package
$280
Fundraiser for Hope for Wild Hearts. Located on Lacamas Valley Ranch. All Proceeds Support Elderly Horse and Animal Care, Education Opportunities, & Operational Expenses.
💖🐴Text 253-273-8823 to Book Your Spot Today. Discounts Available If You Sign Up with a Sibling or Friend. Here is What Lessons Includes:
💕 Group Learning with Friends on Lacamas Valley Ranch.
💕Caring for & Learning About Farm Animals, Including Baby Animals.
💕Horse Safety, Education, and Introductory Riding (Our Horses Can Safely Accommodate Up to 200lbs).
💕Learning Leadership, Life, & Coping Skills.
💕Building a Love & Respect for Outdoor Learning, Nature, Horses, Farm Animals, & Farm Life.
💕Fun, Crafts, Snacks, Activities, & More!
Hope for Wild Hearts is a Small Educational Sanctuary Located on Lacamas Valley Ranch. Hope For Wild Hearts Is Committed To Helping Elderly Horses & Farm Animals By Providing Sanctuary, Rehabilitation, & Education To The Community. Hope For Wild Hearts Supports Families, First Responders, & Healthcare Workers By Providing Stress Relief & Learning Opportunities In A Natural Farm Environment.
Fundraiser for Hope for Wild Hearts. Located on Lacamas Valley Ranch. All Proceeds Support Elderly Horse and Animal Care, Education Opportunities, & Operational Expenses.
💖🐴Text 253-273-8823 to Book Your Spot Today. Discounts Available If You Sign Up with a Sibling or Friend. Here is What Lessons Includes:
💕 Group Learning with Friends on Lacamas Valley Ranch.
💕Caring for & Learning About Farm Animals, Including Baby Animals.
💕Horse Safety, Education, and Introductory Riding (Our Horses Can Safely Accommodate Up to 200lbs).
💕Learning Leadership, Life, & Coping Skills.
💕Building a Love & Respect for Outdoor Learning, Nature, Horses, Farm Animals, & Farm Life.
💕Fun, Crafts, Snacks, Activities, & More!
Hope for Wild Hearts is a Small Educational Sanctuary Located on Lacamas Valley Ranch. Hope For Wild Hearts Is Committed To Helping Elderly Horses & Farm Animals By Providing Sanctuary, Rehabilitation, & Education To The Community. Hope For Wild Hearts Supports Families, First Responders, & Healthcare Workers By Providing Stress Relief & Learning Opportunities In A Natural Farm Environment.