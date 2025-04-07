2025 Bikeways Map Partnerships

Your business will be listed and correlated with a number at your business location on the map. Your Bike Friendliness displayed based on the categories surveyed below, and your logo printed in the BIKEWAYS PARTNERS section of the map.
You will also get a window decal to show your Bike Friendly Business pride.
You will get maps to distribute at your business.
The digital version of the map will have your logo at the location of your business! We will have a QR code linking to that digital map from the physical map. So fun :)
If you are a bike shop, your business will be LISTED, but your logo will not be printed *unless you buy-in (using your discount code)*.
If you are a current Repair Kit Host, please check your email for the discount code.
Add a Repair Kit
$300
*Partnership Buy-In Required
We got so many requests to distribute more repair kits last year, that we decided to make it happen with the help of Bankstown Bike & Ski! Dorian is helping us distribute these around the community AT COST, enabling us to share such a valuable resource even more widely. You pay for the kit at cost, we'll assemble it and bring it to you! We’ll note you’re a host on the map!
Annually, we'll have you pay a renewal fee of $100 to keep yourself on the map and keep the kit in a state of good repair (haha, get it?)
Add a Trailhead Workstation*
$460
*Partnership Buy-In Required
We’re looking at you, Parks & Rec ;)
Have you seen this at the Ester Dome Single Track? We LOVE it! So functional, and has saved the day for many in a short couple of years already.
But seriously, if you have a private business/own your building and feel like this might be a better fit, we are happy to get one of these ordered for you and mounted to your building. We could also supply a 4x4 post for you to bury and mount this workstation on.
It’s essentially a PERMANENT install.
Or maybe you’re an existing Repair Kit Host and want to add this for bike work flair. We love it!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!