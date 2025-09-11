Christmas Giving

Groceries, Goodies & Supplies
Many times it is simply a matter of a few extra dollars to bring a sense of relief. There are things that would absolutely make life easier and bring cheer. Maybe that’s fresh fruit, or an extra snack after school, or something as simple as shampoo.
Keeping The Lights On is a really big deal. There are grants to help with almost everything, except the day to day operations - without which, we cannot do what we do. We are great at what we do our success rate is above 95%, but we can’t do it in the dark!
Seasonal Events & Workshops that promote community and independence are vital to creating an atmosphere for success. Ice cream socials, coffee bars, and cookouts help our clients learn social skills, practice networking, even culinary skills.
Three Weeks To Thrive housing scholarships for rural women in transition. $375 total cost. This allows the first 3 weeks for a woman to get her feet on the ground from the unfortunate circumstances that brought her to the Meeting Place. This gives her time to settle, get a job, a first paycheck, a moment to be calm and breathe.
