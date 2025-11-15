Momentum Booster Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Momentum Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

Christmas Grinch Open Gym Event

870 S 860 E St Unit 400

American Fork, UT 84003, USA

Individual ticket - Day of Event
$20

Ticket includes admission to open gym on this specific day/time, as well as all activities, entrance to the vendor market, and one cup of Hot Chocolate from the Hot Chocolate Bar.

Family ticket- Day of Event
$60

Ticket includes admission for one immediate family (parent(s) and children living in the same household) to open gym on this specific day/time, as well as all activities, entrance to the vendor market, and one cup of Hot Chocolate per family member from the Hot Chocolate Bar.

Add a donation for Momentum Booster Club, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!