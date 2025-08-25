Christmas Tour of Homes

Fairhope , 15415 Beaver Creek, Fairhope, 17795 Polo Ridge Blvd, 15415 Scenic Hwy 98, 14451 Scenic Hwy 98
Grants entry to the 5 homes on the Christmas Home Tour
Grants entry to the 5 homes on the Christmas Home Tour
Ticket price includes 2 tickets to the Christmas Soiree Kickoff Party and 1 ticket to the Tour of Homes.
Address: 6870 Steadman Lane Fairhope, Parking on Sibley Ln and Steadman Ln
The inaugural Christmas Soiree will get us all in the spirit of Christmas! Tour this beautifully decorated bay home and enjoy appetizers and drinks. Attire is HOLIDAY FESTIVE!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing