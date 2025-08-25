Christmas Tour of Homes

Ticket price includes 2 tickets to the Christmas Soiree Kickoff Party and 1 ticket to the Tour of Homes.

Address: 6870 Steadman Lane Fairhope, Parking on Sibley Ln and Steadman Ln

The inaugural Christmas Soiree will get us all in the spirit of Christmas! Tour this beautifully decorated bay home and enjoy appetizers and drinks. Attire is HOLIDAY FESTIVE!



