Christmas in July

This isn’t just a raffle ticket — it’s your chance at something extraordinary.

With every ticket, you’re entered to win one of these incredible prizes:

🚗 A brand-new Kia Telluride

💎 Stunning 6-carat diamond earrings

🌴 A 7-night stay in beautiful Turks and Caicos (airfare not included)

🥩🔥 A full side of premium beef complete with a deep freezer and grill

From luxury to adventure to the ultimate backyard upgrade — this is more than a raffle. It’s your moment.

Buy a ticket. Dream big. Win even bigger. ✨







