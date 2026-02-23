Christmas in July

This isn’t just a raffle ticket — it’s your chance at something extraordinary.
With every ticket, you’re entered to win one of these incredible prizes:
- 🚗 A brand-new Kia Telluride
- 💎 Stunning 6-carat diamond earrings
- 🌴 A 7-night stay in beautiful Turks and Caicos (airfare not included)
- 🥩🔥 A full side of premium beef complete with a deep freezer and grill
From luxury to adventure to the ultimate backyard upgrade — this is more than a raffle. It’s your moment.
Buy a ticket. Dream big. Win even bigger. ✨
This isn’t just a raffle ticket — it’s your chance at something extraordinary.
With every ticket, you’re entered to win one of these incredible prizes:
- 🚗 A brand-new Kia Telluride
- 💎 Stunning 6-carat diamond earrings
- 🌴 A 7-night stay in beautiful Turks and Caicos (airfare not included)
- 🥩🔥 A full side of premium beef complete with a deep freezer and grill
From luxury to adventure to the ultimate backyard upgrade — this is more than a raffle. It’s your moment.
Buy a ticket. Dream big. Win even bigger. ✨