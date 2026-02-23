blue cooler project

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blue cooler project

About this raffle

Christmas in July

🎟️ One Ticket. Life-Changing Prizes.
$25

This isn’t just a raffle ticket — it’s your chance at something extraordinary.

With every ticket, you’re entered to win one of these incredible prizes:

  • 🚗 A brand-new Kia Telluride
  • 💎 Stunning 6-carat diamond earrings
  • 🌴 A 7-night stay in beautiful Turks and Caicos (airfare not included)
  • 🥩🔥 A full side of premium beef complete with a deep freezer and grill

From luxury to adventure to the ultimate backyard upgrade — this is more than a raffle. It’s your moment.

Buy a ticket. Dream big. Win even bigger. ✨



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