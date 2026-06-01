Jamie's Mom's Heart

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Jamie's Mom's Heart

About this event

Christmas in July!

500 E Heinberg St

Pensacola, FL 32502, USA

Vehicle Weekday Sponsorship
$100

Enjoy having the Veteran Vehicle in your parking lot to draw attention to your business. The Jeep will be delivered and picked up on desired day decided upon coordination. We will also coordinate volunteers on site to explain and execute in person nominated veteran applicants.

Vehicle Weekend Sponsorship
$200

Enjoy having the Veteran Vehicle in your parking lot to draw attention to your business. The Jeep will be delivered and picked up on desired day decided upon coordination. We will also coordinate volunteers on site to explain and execute in person nominated veteran applicants.

Add a donation for Jamie's Mom's Heart

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