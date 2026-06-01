Christmas in July!

About this event
Enjoy having the Veteran Vehicle in your parking lot to draw attention to your business. The Jeep will be delivered and picked up on desired day decided upon coordination. We will also coordinate volunteers on site to explain and execute in person nominated veteran applicants.
Enjoy having the Veteran Vehicle in your parking lot to draw attention to your business. The Jeep will be delivered and picked up on desired day decided upon coordination. We will also coordinate volunteers on site to explain and execute in person nominated veteran applicants.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!