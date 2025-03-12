Christmas in July Bingo Fundraiser to Benefit The Christmas Projects

$500 or more donation requried. We invite your organization to join us as a valued sponsor for our Christmas In July Bingo Fundraiser. As a sponsor, your business will gain meaningful exposure at the event, while you are demonstrating your commitment to community engagement and social impact. Sponsorship benefits include brand visibility across event materials, social media recognition, and opportunities to connect directly with attendees. Your support will help us create an unforgettable experience and drive positive change. Together, we can do more!

$500 or more donation requried. We invite your organization to join us as a valued sponsor for our Christmas In July Bingo Fundraiser. As a sponsor, your business will gain meaningful exposure at the event, while you are demonstrating your commitment to community engagement and social impact. Sponsorship benefits include brand visibility across event materials, social media recognition, and opportunities to connect directly with attendees. Your support will help us create an unforgettable experience and drive positive change. Together, we can do more!

seeMoreDetailsMobile