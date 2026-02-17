The Youth and Family Project, Inc.

Hosted by

The Youth and Family Project, Inc.

About this event

Christmas In July Sponsors 2026

West Bend High School Football Field 1305 E Decorah Rd

West Bend, WI 53095

Competition Sponsor item
Competition Sponsor
$1,000

Exclusive Opportunity: Max of 3 sponsors at this level


Sponsors at this level will receive: -Customized Brand Engagement (lets work together on how to promote your brand during this event) -30 second radio-style commercial during event -Option to provide branded prizes or giveaways -Corporate volunteer opportunity -Logo on booth

-Logo on Celebrity Athlete Competitor Bibs

-Social Media Shoutout

Concessions Sponsor item
Concessions Sponsor
$750

Sponsors at this level will receive: -30 second radio-style commercial during event -Option to provide branded prizes or giveaways -Corporate volunteer opportunity -Logo on booth

-Logo on Celebrity Athlete Competitor Bibs

-Social Media Shoutout

Carnival Game Sponsor item
Carnival Game Sponsor
$500

Sponsors at this level will receive: -Option to provide branded prizes or giveaways -Corporate volunteer opportunity -Logo on booth

-Logo on Celebrity Athlete Competitor Bibs

-Social Media Shoutout

Activities Sponsor item
Activities Sponsor
$250

Sponsors at this level will receive: -Corporate volunteer opportunity -Logo on booth

-Logo on Celebrity Athlete Competitor Bibs

-Social Media Shoutout

Bib Sponsor item
Bib Sponsor
$100

Sponsors at this level will receive:

-Logo on Celebrity Athlete Competitor Bibs

-Social Media Shoutout

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!