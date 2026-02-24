Christmas in June

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About this event
Your sponsorship will help to clothe 100 Children for the summer.
What you get...
Your sponsorship will help to 100 Children get new under garments for the summer.
What you get...
Your sponsorship will help to Children receive new swimwear for the summer.
What you get...
Your sponsorship will help to provide sunblock to families for the summer.
What you get...
Your sponsorship will help to send Children to camp for the summer.
What you get...
Donate what you can to help us take care of families in need this Summer.
Host a donation box at your place of business and collect donations for the children this summer.
What you get...
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!