Cameron Michael Angel Foundation

Hosted by

Cameron Michael Angel Foundation

About this event

Christmas in June

Angel Sponsor
$1,500

Your sponsorship will help to clothe 100 Children for the summer.


What you get...

  • Sponsor Spotlight Post
  • Larger logo placement on flyer and website
  • Group Social Media Recognition
  • Included in group thank you post and email
  • Mention in press release
Hope Sponsor
$1,000

Your sponsorship will help to 100 Children get new under garments for the summer.


What you get...

  • Sponsor Spotlight Post
  • Logo placement on flyer and website
  • Group Social Media Recognition
  • Included in group thank you post and email
  • Mention in press release
Joy Sponsor
$800

Your sponsorship will help to Children receive new swimwear for the summer.


What you get...

  • Sponsor Spotlight Post
  • logo placement on flyer and website
  • Group Social Media Recognition
  • Included in group thank you post and email
  • Mention in press release
Sun Sponsor
$500

Your sponsorship will help to provide sunblock to families for the summer.


What you get...

  • logo placement on website
  • Group Social Media Recognition
  • Included in group thank you post and email
Camp Sponsor
$500

Your sponsorship will help to send Children to camp for the summer.


What you get...

  • logo placement on website
  • Group Social Media Recognition
  • Included in group thank you post and email
Donate
Pay what you can

Donate what you can to help us take care of families in need this Summer.



Host a Donation Box
Free

Host a donation box at your place of business and collect donations for the children this summer.


What you get...

  • Group Social Media Recognition
  • Included in group thank you post and email


Add a donation for Cameron Michael Angel Foundation

$

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