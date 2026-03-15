Christmas in October Battle of the Bands benefiting Wonderland Camp and Kiwanis Lake Area Christmas for Kids

Support both Lake Area Christmas for Kids and Christmas in October Battle of the Bands. Includes Ultimate Naming rights for both events. Presented by (your company) on all official event materials for both events. Premier stage and media presence for Battle of the band. Sponsor mentions in all radio/press/social media/billboards. 100 + dedicated social media posts across both events. VIP seating for 10 at both Battle of the Bands and Christmas for Kids, logo featured on all band registrations, Christmas for Kids event, Promoted on The Encore Lakeside Grill and Skybar LED sign days of the events