Hosted by

Kiwanis Club Of Ozark Coast Foundation

About this event

Christmas in October Battle of the Bands benefiting Wonderland Camp and Kiwanis Lake Area Christmas for Kids

3076 Bagnell Dam Blvd

Lake Ozark, MO 65049, USA

Community Legacy
$10,000

Support both Lake Area Christmas for Kids and Christmas in October Battle of the Bands. Includes Ultimate Naming rights for both events. Presented by (your company) on all official event materials for both events. Premier stage and media presence for Battle of the band. Sponsor mentions in all radio/press/social media/billboards. 100 + dedicated social media posts across both events. VIP seating for 10 at both Battle of the Bands and Christmas for Kids, logo featured on all band registrations, Christmas for Kids event, Promoted on The Encore Lakeside Grill and Skybar LED sign days of the events

Headliner Sponsor
$7,500

 Support both Lake Area Christ for Kids and Christmas in OCtober Battle of the Bands. Includes VIP seating for 10 at both Battle of the Bands and Christmas for Kids,  logo on billboards, Logo on all digital ads & social promotions • On-stage recognition at each event • Logo on band registration materials • Mentions in radio & press outreach Visibility: 75+ social posts • Billboard + radio mentions •

Stage Partner
$2,500

• Prominent side stage banner • VIP Seating for 10 at both Battle of the Bands and Christmas for Kids • Social media recognition • Recognition during awards • Logo in digital flyers Visibility: 40+ social mentions •

Category Sponsor Band
$1,500

Prominent side stage banner • • Social media recognition • Recognition during awards • Logo in digital flyers Visibility: 40+ social mentions •

Logo on Toy Boxes
$100

Logo on all offical toy donation boxes at the event

Saturday, October 24 Admission
$20

Includes 5 votes for the band of your choice

Sunday, October 25 admission
$20

Include 5 votes for the band of your choice

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club Of Ozark Coast Foundation

$

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