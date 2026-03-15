Christmas in October Battle of the Bands benefiting Wonderland Camp and Kiwanis Lake Area Christmas for Kids

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About this event
Support both Lake Area Christmas for Kids and Christmas in October Battle of the Bands. Includes Ultimate Naming rights for both events. Presented by (your company) on all official event materials for both events. Premier stage and media presence for Battle of the band. Sponsor mentions in all radio/press/social media/billboards. 100 + dedicated social media posts across both events. VIP seating for 10 at both Battle of the Bands and Christmas for Kids, logo featured on all band registrations, Christmas for Kids event, Promoted on The Encore Lakeside Grill and Skybar LED sign days of the events
Support both Lake Area Christ for Kids and Christmas in OCtober Battle of the Bands. Includes VIP seating for 10 at both Battle of the Bands and Christmas for Kids, logo on billboards, Logo on all digital ads & social promotions • On-stage recognition at each event • Logo on band registration materials • Mentions in radio & press outreach Visibility: 75+ social posts • Billboard + radio mentions •
• Prominent side stage banner • VIP Seating for 10 at both Battle of the Bands and Christmas for Kids • Social media recognition • Recognition during awards • Logo in digital flyers Visibility: 40+ social mentions •
Prominent side stage banner • • Social media recognition • Recognition during awards • Logo in digital flyers Visibility: 40+ social mentions •
Logo on all offical toy donation boxes at the event
Includes 5 votes for the band of your choice
Include 5 votes for the band of your choice
$
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