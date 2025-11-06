Christmas Lights Neighborhood Contest Sponsorship

✨ Star Sponsor
$300
  • Prominent logo on ALL yard signs
  • Large feature on Chamber website
  • Featured in dedicated Facebook post and multiple stories
  • Verbal recognition during winner announcement at Council Meeting
🎄 Garland Sponsor
$200
  • Logo on 10 yard signs
  • Website listing with logo
  • Social media mention
🎅 Elf Sponsor
$100
  • Logo on 5 yard signs
  • Group social media thank-you post
Add a donation for Shasta Lake Chamber of Commerce

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!