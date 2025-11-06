Shasta Lake Chamber of Commerce
Christmas Lights Neighborhood Contest Sponsorship
✨ Star Sponsor
$300
Prominent logo on ALL yard signs
Large feature on Chamber website
Featured in dedicated Facebook post and multiple stories
Verbal recognition during winner announcement at Council Meeting
🎄 Garland Sponsor
$200
Logo on 10 yard signs
Website listing with logo
Social media mention
🎅 Elf Sponsor
$100
Logo on 5 yard signs
Group social media thank-you post
