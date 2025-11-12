Christmas Market Silent Auction

Starting bid
Two night stay at the Silver Legacy or Eldorado, a $200 dining credit and two tickets to the Laugh Factory Comedy Club. Weekends are available.
Value- $1,000
Starting bid
Two lift tickets to Palisades
Value-$600
Starting bid
This stunning plant-lover’s bundle brings both natural beauty and luminous charm into any home!
The centerpiece is a Monstera “Thai Constellation”, a highly sought-after collector’s plant known for its creamy, star-like variegation and uniquely patterned leaves—no two are ever the same. Healthy, rooted, and ready for its new home, this plant adds instant elegance and tropical appeal to any space.
Paired with it is a gorgeous Monstera leaf suncatcher that casts radiant, colorful reflections when hung in a sunny window. Together, they create a bright, cheerful display that plant fans will adore.
Perfect for seasoned collectors, new plant parents, or anyone who loves bringing a little natural magic indoors!
Value $75
Starting bid
All the things you need to wrap your presents for the holidays! Gift wrap, ribbons, tags, tape, and boxes included.
Value- $150
Starting bid
Basket includes craft kits, paints, glue, and DIY ornament sets.
Value-$75
Starting bid
Get your Christmas Presents wrapped by two of our finest students. Beautiful paper and handmade bows included!
Limit of 20 packages.
Value-$200
Starting bid
Basket includes popcorn, cocoa, and an assortment of candy.
Value- $50
Starting bid
One digital download certificate for spring pictures by Midori Joy Photography. This download will give the winner all photos in their gallery.
Value-$100 each
Starting bid
One digital download certificate for spring pictures by Midori Joy Photography. This download will give the winner all photos in their gallery.
Value-$100 each
Starting bid
One digital download certificate for spring pictures by Midori Joy Photography. This download will give the winner all photos in their gallery.
Value-$100 each
Starting bid
Show your school spirit in style! This ultimate swag bundle is packed with everything a student, or proud parent, needs to represent our school all year long.
This basket includes a school backpack, cozy sweatshirt, T-shirt, shorts, stylish hat, water bottle, car decal, stickers, iron-on logos, and more fun surprises.
Perfect for everyday use, game days, spirit days, and gifting! This high-value collection celebrates our school colors and keeps you geared up from head to toe. Items may be exchanged for appropriate size pending availability.
Value-$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a special one-on-one lunch with the teacher or staff member of your choice. Fun conversation and memories guaranteed!
Value-priceless
Starting bid
Basket includes one pass to Ms. Gennea's Art Workshop takes place on Friday from 2:15 PM to 4:00 PM and fun art supplies.
Value- $45
Starting bid
Say goodbye to long waits! With this pass, you can skip the entire pick-up line and have your child brought out front as soon as you arrive. The ultimate convenience for busy families!
Value-priceless
Starting bid
One for each week of the Spring Semester for you to use whenever you like.
Value-Priceless
Starting bid
Your child becomes “Principal for a Day,” helping make announcements, assisting in the office, and experiencing leadership from Dr. Andi firsthand!
Value-Priceless
Starting bid
Your child’s whole class gets a cozy pajama day complete with hot cocoa! Pure classroom joy!
Value-Priceless
Starting bid
Let the class celebrate! The winner chooses between an extra recess party or a movie-and-popcorn classroom treat.
Value-Priceless
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!