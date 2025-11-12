Christmas Market Silent Auction

Pick-up location

195 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89501, USA

Two Night Staycation at the Silver Legacy or Eldorado item
Two Night Staycation at the Silver Legacy or Eldorado
$100

Starting bid

Two night stay at the Silver Legacy or Eldorado, a $200 dining credit and two tickets to the Laugh Factory Comedy Club. Weekends are available.

Value- $1,000


Palisades Tahoe Lift Tickets item
Palisades Tahoe Lift Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Two lift tickets to Palisades


Value-$600


Monstera Thai Constellation and Suncatcher item
Monstera Thai Constellation and Suncatcher
$25

Starting bid

This stunning plant-lover’s bundle brings both natural beauty and luminous charm into any home!

The centerpiece is a Monstera “Thai Constellation”, a highly sought-after collector’s plant known for its creamy, star-like variegation and uniquely patterned leaves—no two are ever the same. Healthy, rooted, and ready for its new home, this plant adds instant elegance and tropical appeal to any space.

Paired with it is a gorgeous Monstera leaf suncatcher that casts radiant, colorful reflections when hung in a sunny window. Together, they create a bright, cheerful display that plant fans will adore.

Perfect for seasoned collectors, new plant parents, or anyone who loves bringing a little natural magic indoors!


Value $75

Wrapping Station Basket — gift wrap, ribbons, tags, tape, an item
Wrapping Station Basket — gift wrap, ribbons, tags, tape, an
$10

Starting bid

All the things you need to wrap your presents for the holidays! Gift wrap, ribbons, tags, tape, and boxes included.


Value- $150

Santa’s Workshop Basket item
Santa’s Workshop Basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket includes craft kits, paints, glue, and DIY ornament sets.


Value-$75

Wrapped Christmas Presents item
Wrapped Christmas Presents
$10

Starting bid

Get your Christmas Presents wrapped by two of our finest students. Beautiful paper and handmade bows included!

Limit of 20 packages.


Value-$200


Movie Night at home item
Movie Night at home
$10

Starting bid

Basket includes popcorn, cocoa, and an assortment of candy.  


Value- $50

Spring Picture Package by Midori Joy Photography 1 of 3 item
Spring Picture Package by Midori Joy Photography 1 of 3
$25

Starting bid

One digital download certificate for spring pictures by Midori Joy Photography. This download will give the winner all photos in their gallery.

Value-$100 each

Spring Picture Package by Midori Joy Photography 2 of 3 item
Spring Picture Package by Midori Joy Photography 2 of 3
$25

Starting bid

One digital download certificate for spring pictures by Midori Joy Photography. This download will give the winner all photos in their gallery.

Value-$100 each

Spring Picture Package by Midori Joy Photography 3 of 3 item
Spring Picture Package by Midori Joy Photography 3 of 3
$25

Starting bid

One digital download certificate for spring pictures by Midori Joy Photography. This download will give the winner all photos in their gallery.

Value-$100 each

Honors Academy Swag Basket item
Honors Academy Swag Basket
$25

Starting bid

Show your school spirit in style! This ultimate swag bundle is packed with everything a student, or proud parent, needs to represent our school all year long.

This basket includes a school backpack, cozy sweatshirt, T-shirt, shorts, stylish hat, water bottle, car decal, stickers, iron-on logos, and more fun surprises.

Perfect for everyday use, game days, spirit days, and gifting! This high-value collection celebrates our school colors and keeps you geared up from head to toe. Items may be exchanged for appropriate size pending availability.


Value-$100

Lunch with your favorite staff member item
Lunch with your favorite staff member
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a special one-on-one lunch with the teacher or staff member of your choice. Fun conversation and memories guaranteed!

Value-priceless

Ms. Gennea's Art Workshop and supplies basket item
Ms. Gennea's Art Workshop and supplies basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket includes one pass to Ms. Gennea's Art Workshop takes place on Friday from 2:15 PM to 4:00 PM and fun art supplies.

Value- $45

Skip the Pick up Line Pass item
Skip the Pick up Line Pass
$10

Starting bid

Say goodbye to long waits! With this pass, you can skip the entire pick-up line and have your child brought out front as soon as you arrive. The ultimate convenience for busy families!

Value-priceless

Free dress package-15 passes item
Free dress package-15 passes
$10

Starting bid

One for each week of the Spring Semester for you to use whenever you like.


Value-Priceless

Principal for a Day item
Principal for a Day
$25

Starting bid

Your child becomes “Principal for a Day,” helping make announcements, assisting in the office, and experiencing leadership from Dr. Andi firsthand!


Value-Priceless

Hot Cocoa & Pajama Day for the Winning Class item
Hot Cocoa & Pajama Day for the Winning Class
$10

Starting bid

Your child’s whole class gets a cozy pajama day complete with hot cocoa! Pure classroom joy!


Value-Priceless

Extra Recess Party or Movie & Popcorn Day item
Extra Recess Party or Movie & Popcorn Day
$10

Starting bid

Let the class celebrate! The winner chooses between an extra recess party or a movie-and-popcorn classroom treat.


Value-Priceless

