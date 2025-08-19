Christmas on Main Street 2025

612 Main St

Laplace, LA 70068, USA

All Food Vendors & all Trucks and Trailers
$150

Registration fee grants you entry into the event with Food Truck/Retail Vendor spot assigned. Set up time is 2pm and will close at 2:45pm sharp.

  1. Please arrive on time as we can all kick off the celebration together.
  2. All food trucks should be self-contained with power, water, waste disposal and generators.
  3. Must provide their own generator
  4. Must have appropriate health permits
  5. Must comply with all local food service regulations.
  6. Must have a working fire extinguisher at all times
  7. Show respect to your fellow vendors. Be kind, courteous and keep your setup within your designated area.
  8. Keep it Clean! Vendors must maintain and clean up their area during and after the event.
  9. Liability Notice: By participating you agree not to hold Community Celebration Network nor Destiny Christian Center event or staff responsible for any accidents, injuries, losses, or damages during this event.
  10. Vendor fee is non-refundable. Rain or shine, your spot is secured. By remitting your registration fee you agree to the terms and conditions of this event
  11. Thank you for supporting the community!!! Let's make this Holiday season one to remember!
Retail Vendors (Non-Food Vendors/Pastries)
$75

Booth Setup and Equipment
1. Booth Requirements:
   - Vendors must provide their own:
     * 1 table (6ft-8ft)
     * Chair(s)
     * 10x10 Tent (optional)
   - Tents can be decorated at the vendor's discretion
  
Facilities and Logistics
2. **Utilities: **
   - No electricity will be provided
   - Vendors (including food trucks) must bring their own generators if electrical power is needed

3. **Booth Assignment: **
   - Vendors will receive assigned spots at check-in on the day of the event

4. **Parking: **
   - Designated parking will be provided for vendors

Event Schedule
5. **Setup Time: **
   - Booth and tent setup: 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
   - Setup will be closed at 3:00 PM sharp

6. **Breakdown Time: **
   - Booth breakdown:

8:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Cancellation and Liability
7. **Cancellation Policy: **
   - Cancellations must be reported to Dayna James by 1:00 PM on December 12
   - Contact: (504) 777-9742
   - Event vendor registration fee is non-refundable

8. **Liability Disclaimer: **
   - Destiny Christian Center, Community Celebration Network, sponsors, staff, and volunteers:
     * Assume no liability for financial losses
     * Make no guarantees about participant numbers
     * Not responsible for theft, damage, or injury before, during, or after the event.

Conduct and Regulations
9. **Prohibited Items: **
   - NO outside food or drinks
   - NO illegal drugs
   - NO weapons permitted on the premises.

10. **Cleanliness and Environmental Responsibility: **
    - Vendors must keep their area clean
    - All items must be picked up after the event's conclusion
    - **Food Truck Specific Requirements: **
      * Grease MUST be disposed of in designated grease disposal containers
      * ABSOLUTELY NO grease disposal in drainage systems or on the ground
      * Proper grease disposal is mandatory to prevent environmental contamination.

11. **Event Contingency: **
    - Event is confirmed unless cancelled due to adverse weather conditions
    - Cancellation will prioritize vendor and public safety.

12. **Compliance: **
    - Failure to follow these rules may result in removal from the event

Closing Message
THANK YOU for participating in this great event!

We know each vendor will contribute to making this event successful, and we're already looking forward to next year!

