Christmas on Main Street 2025

Booth Setup and Equipment

1. Booth Requirements:

- Vendors must provide their own:

* 1 table (6ft-8ft)

* Chair(s)

* 10x10 Tent (optional)

- Tents can be decorated at the vendor's discretion



Facilities and Logistics

2. **Utilities: **

- No electricity will be provided

- Vendors (including food trucks) must bring their own generators if electrical power is needed



3. **Booth Assignment: **

- Vendors will receive assigned spots at check-in on the day of the event



4. **Parking: **

- Designated parking will be provided for vendors



Event Schedule

5. **Setup Time: **

- Booth and tent setup: 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM

- Setup will be closed at 3:00 PM sharp



6. **Breakdown Time: **

- Booth breakdown:

8:00 PM - 8:30 PM



Cancellation and Liability

7. **Cancellation Policy: **

- Cancellations must be reported to Dayna James by 1:00 PM on December 12

- Contact: (504) 777-9742

- Event vendor registration fee is non-refundable



8. **Liability Disclaimer: **

- Destiny Christian Center, Community Celebration Network, sponsors, staff, and volunteers:

* Assume no liability for financial losses

* Make no guarantees about participant numbers

* Not responsible for theft, damage, or injury before, during, or after the event.



Conduct and Regulations

9. **Prohibited Items: **

- NO outside food or drinks

- NO illegal drugs

- NO weapons permitted on the premises.



10. **Cleanliness and Environmental Responsibility: **

- Vendors must keep their area clean

- All items must be picked up after the event's conclusion

- **Food Truck Specific Requirements: **

* Grease MUST be disposed of in designated grease disposal containers

* ABSOLUTELY NO grease disposal in drainage systems or on the ground

* Proper grease disposal is mandatory to prevent environmental contamination.



11. **Event Contingency: **

- Event is confirmed unless cancelled due to adverse weather conditions

- Cancellation will prioritize vendor and public safety.



12. **Compliance: **

- Failure to follow these rules may result in removal from the event



Closing Message

THANK YOU for participating in this great event!

We know each vendor will contribute to making this event successful, and we're already looking forward to next year!