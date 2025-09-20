Christmas on the Farm 2025

616 Pinto Trail

Englewood, FL 34223, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$12.50
Early Bird tickets purchased online grants entry to the event, providing access to standard amenities and activities.

Early Bird Family of 4 or more
$50
Early Bird Family of 4 or more purchased online. Grants entry to the event, providing access to standard amenities and activities. May not combine families.

General Admission
$15

Grants entry to the event, providing access to standard amenities and activities.

General Admission Family of 4 or more
$60

Family of 4 or more Grants entry to the event, providing access to standard amenities and activities. May not combine families.

RESCUER SPONSOR
$4,000

Supports rescues and a lifelong safe haven for all animals for 1 year.

-4 tickets to the event

-Name or Logo signage at event

-Name or Logo listed on social media

DEFENDER SPONSOR
$1,500

Defend residents with shelter, hay, and veterinary care for larger animals for 1 year.

-4 tickets to the event

-Name or Logo signage at the event

-Name or Logo listed on social media

HAYRIDE SPONSOR
$600

Provides Hayride expenses for 300 people.

-2 tickets to the event

-Name or Logo signage at the event

-Name or Logo listed on social media

VIOLET THE PIG SPONSOR
$350

Be a friend to Violet by helping provide daily food and care for 1 year.

-4 tickets to the event

-Name or Logo signage at the event.

-Name or Logo listed on social media

BENNY THE GOAT SPONSOR
$350

Be a friend to Benny by helping provide daily food and care for 1 year.

-4 tickets to the event

-Name or Logo signage at the event

-Name or Logo listed on social media

SPONSOR A CHILD ADMISSION
$25

Give a child a chance to attend who otherwise couldn't

-Your Name or Logo listed on social media

