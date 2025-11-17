Christmas on Tiger Drive Annual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
55-inch Class QF Series LED 4k UHD QLED Smart Fire TV and mounting kit to go with it.
Swedish Body Balance Massage 50 Min
Discover the calming benefits of Swedish massage, featuring long, flowing movements with light-to-medium pressure that reduce tension and enhance circulation.
Our Gift Basket: $100 value
Donated by Tonette’s Creation’s
Donated by Tonette’s Creation’s
Donated by Chee-Chee Creation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!