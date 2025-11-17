Marching Tigers Band Boosters Inc

Marching Tigers Band Boosters Inc

Christmas on Tiger Drive Annual Raffle 2025

55-inch Smart Fire TV
$2

55-inch Class QF Series LED 4k UHD QLED Smart Fire TV and mounting kit to go with it.

Woodhouse Gift Card
$2

Swedish Body Balance Massage 50 Min

Discover the calming benefits of Swedish massage, featuring long, flowing movements with light-to-medium pressure that reduce tension and enhance circulation.

Gift Card Basket
$2

Our Gift Basket: $100 value

Dice Necklace and Braclet
$2

Donated by Tonette’s Creation’s

Turquoise necklace, and bracelet
$2

Donated by Tonette’s Creation’s

3D Blue Crab
$2

Donated by Chee-Chee Creation

