Christmas Open House Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10342 Alta Mesa Rd, Wilton, CA 95693, USA

River Cats Tickets
$60

Two reserved level tickets for any River Cats game in April or May 2026. Donated by the River Cats.

Signed Jacob Wilson Baseball
$75

Display-ready official MLB baseball, signed by the all-Star shortstop for the Athletics, Jacob Wilson. Officially licensed, authenticated, and donated by the Athletics.

18 hole round of golf for 4 with cart
$125

Enjoy a round of golf with three friends! Donated by Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course.

4 Fairytale Town Tickets
$20

Four tickets to Fairytale Town. Donated by Fairytale Town.

4 MOSAC Tickets
$30

Four tickets to the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity. Donated by MOSAC.

2 MOSAC Tickets
$15

Two tickets to the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity. Donated by MOSAC.

Horseback Riding Lesson
$40

Donated by CSC Equestrian, located at Treasured Heart Ranch.

B Street Theatre Tickets
$40

Two tickets to any B Street Theatre Mainstage production. Donated by B Street Theatre.

Handmade Wooden Bowls
$40

Three beautiful handmade bowls. Donated by local artisan Giles Popish.

Windwalker Barbera Basket
$40

A 2021 Windwalker Barbera, Windwalker Chipotle BBQ Sauce, and a Panini Grill.

Windwalker Cabernet Basket
$40

A 2022 Windwalker Cabernet Sauvignon, Windwalker Marinade, and wine glasses.

Windwalker Zinfandel Basket
$25

A 2021 Windwalker Zinfandel with Windwalker Tomato Basil Bruschetta sauce.

Windwalker Sauvignon Blanc Basket
$40

A 2023 Windwalker Sauvignon Blanc, iceless wine cooler, and wine glasses.

Nostra Vita Sparkling Wine Collection
$45

Three Nostra Vita sparkling wines from the Serendipity collection: Blanc de Blanc, Blanc de Noir, and SeREDipity.

Adkins Red Wine Collection
$60

Three bottles from the Adkins Family Vineyards 2022 vintage: Petit Verdot, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc.

Cookware Basket
$50

A set of knives, dinner plates, and silverware.

Better Chef Electric Griddle
$30

A Better Chef electric griddle.

Eco Chef Electric Griddle
$30

An Eco Chef electric griddle.

Sitch Haircare Collection
$50

Pamper yourself with this collection of Sitch haircare products! A bottle of everyday shampoo, moisturizing conditioner, detangler spray, and leave-in treatment.

Horse Girl's Basket
$40

A saddle pad, riding gloves, riding belt, and charms.

Cowboy hat with storage box
$30

A cowboy hat with storage box.

Hat box
$15

A Daringly Dashing hat box.

Western Rider's Basket
$60

An Alpaca cinch with a book by horse trainer Jonathan Field.

