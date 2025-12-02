Christmas Open House Silent Auction

Hosted by
Two reserved level tickets for any River Cats game in April or May 2026. Donated by the River Cats.
Display-ready official MLB baseball, signed by the all-Star shortstop for the Athletics, Jacob Wilson. Officially licensed, authenticated, and donated by the Athletics.
Enjoy a round of golf with three friends! Donated by Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course.
Four tickets to Fairytale Town. Donated by Fairytale Town.
Four tickets to the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity. Donated by MOSAC.
Two tickets to the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity. Donated by MOSAC.
Donated by CSC Equestrian, located at Treasured Heart Ranch.
Two tickets to any B Street Theatre Mainstage production. Donated by B Street Theatre.
Three beautiful handmade bowls. Donated by local artisan Giles Popish.
A 2021 Windwalker Barbera, Windwalker Chipotle BBQ Sauce, and a Panini Grill.
A 2022 Windwalker Cabernet Sauvignon, Windwalker Marinade, and wine glasses.
A 2021 Windwalker Zinfandel with Windwalker Tomato Basil Bruschetta sauce.
A 2023 Windwalker Sauvignon Blanc, iceless wine cooler, and wine glasses.
Three Nostra Vita sparkling wines from the Serendipity collection: Blanc de Blanc, Blanc de Noir, and SeREDipity.
Three bottles from the Adkins Family Vineyards 2022 vintage: Petit Verdot, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc.
A set of knives, dinner plates, and silverware.
A Better Chef electric griddle.
An Eco Chef electric griddle.
Pamper yourself with this collection of Sitch haircare products! A bottle of everyday shampoo, moisturizing conditioner, detangler spray, and leave-in treatment.
A saddle pad, riding gloves, riding belt, and charms.
A cowboy hat with storage box.
A Daringly Dashing hat box.
An Alpaca cinch with a book by horse trainer Jonathan Field.
