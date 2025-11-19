Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The Usa

Benevolent & Protective Order Of Elks Of The Usa

Christmas Paint & Sip

135 Industrial Blvd

Eatonton, GA 31024, USA

1. Gnome with Christmas Tree in Truck - 2 Pieces
$75

Includes 2 full-size pieces.

Inventory:  1
   Truck 9.75” long x 4.5” wide
    Gnome with Tree Insert 6” long x 4.2” high
   

2. Sweater Reindeer Gnome
$60

Inventory: 1
     8” wide x 9.5” tall

3. Gnome with Christmas Tree
$60

6” High

Inventory: 6

4. Ornament Truck with Tree
$55

4” High

Inventory: 1

Comes with 2 additional small gnome ornaments

5. Holiday Camper Ornaments Set of 2
$60

Set of 2 trailers

Inventory:  2 sets of 2
     Each 4.5” long x 2.5” tall

6. Gnome Holding Christmas Tree
$60

Inventory: 2
     5.5” Width x 6” tall

7. Small Snowman with Star Body and Hat
$60

Inventory: 3
     Snowman 4” wide x 3.5” tall

Comes with 2 additional small gnome ornaments

8. Gnome with Poinsettia Flower
$60

Inventory: 1
     4.25” wide x 5.25” tall

Comes with 2 additional small gnome ornaments

9. Snowman with hat and scarf - no lights
$60

Inventory: 1
     6” wide x 7” tall

10. Snowman with scarf and hat
$60

Inventory: 1
      6” wide x 7” tall

11. Pickup Truck with Christmas Tree Insert - 2 Pieces
$75

2 full-size pieces

Inventory: 1
      Pickup 10” long x 4.5” wide
      Tree 4.5” wide x 7” tall

12. Gnome with cutouts in hat
$60

Inventory: 2
      3.75” wide x 5.5” tall

Comes with 2 additional small gnome ornaments

13. Gnome with star hat with hand up
$60

Inventory: 1
      6” wide x 7” tall

15. Gnome with stars in hat
$60

6” High

Inventory: 6

16. Reindeer with Hat with stars
$60

5” High

 Inventory: 4

Comes with 2 additional small gnome ornaments

17. Snowman with holes in scarf and santa hat
$60

6.5” High

Inventory: 1

18. Gnome Christmas tree hat
$60

5” High

Inventory: 1

Comes with 2 additional small gnome ornaments

19. Nostalgic Christmas Tree w Light Kit
$70

11” tall

Inventory: 5

