Christmas Party!

🎄✨ VISIT SANTA CLAUS ✨🎄

Capture the magic of the season with a special guest and holiday photos! 🌟

Each ticket includes 5 minutes in front of a festive Christmas backdrop—joined by Santa Claus himself! 🎅

📸 Limited spots available

✨ Pre-purchase is highly recommended to guarantee your time slot.

Create a memory that will last a lifetime and take home a picture-perfect moment this holiday season! ❤️

With this ticket, you will have to use your own phone or camera for pictures. A volunteer will be there to take them for you. You have the option of adding more time slots to increase your time with Santa

-NO refunds on tickets