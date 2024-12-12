Hosted by

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

Second Chance Silent Auction

Pick-up location

157 West Washington St, Shelbyville, IN 46176

YMCA Gift Certificate & 2 Golf Ball Sleeves item
YMCA Gift Certificate & 2 Golf Ball Sleeves item
YMCA Gift Certificate & 2 Golf Ball Sleeves
$22

Starting bid

• YMCA Free Joiners Fee Gift Certificate - Donated by Shelby County YMCA • 2 Tour Response Golf Ball Sleeves - Donated by coreVision Financial Group
YMCA Gift Certificate & 3 Free Jimmy John's Mini Sandwiches item
YMCA Gift Certificate & 3 Free Jimmy John's Mini Sandwiches item
YMCA Gift Certificate & 3 Free Jimmy John's Mini Sandwiches
$25

Starting bid

• YMCA Free Joiners Fee Gift Certificate - Donated by Shelby County YMCA • 3 Free Jimmy John's Mini Sandwich Cards - Donated by Shelby County Jimmy John's
8 Shelby County Players Tickets & 4 Free JJ's Mini Sandwich item
8 Shelby County Players Tickets & 4 Free JJ's Mini Sandwich item
8 Shelby County Players Tickets & 4 Free JJ's Mini Sandwich
$40

Starting bid

• 2 Shelby County Players Vouchers (Each is 4 Tickets to One Production) - Donated by Shelby County Players • 4 Free Jimmy John's Mini Sandwich Cards - Donated by Shelby County Jimmy John's
2 Chicago Wolves Tickets & $25 Portillo's Gift Card item
2 Chicago Wolves Tickets & $25 Portillo's Gift Card item
2 Chicago Wolves Tickets & $25 Portillo's Gift Card
$18

Starting bid

• 2 Chicago Wolves Tickets - Donated by Chicago Wolves • $25 Portillo's Gift Card
2 The Center For The Performing Arts Tickets & 4 SCP Tickets item
2 The Center For The Performing Arts Tickets & 4 SCP Tickets item
2 The Center For The Performing Arts Tickets & 4 SCP Tickets
$35

Starting bid

• 2 The Center For The Performing Arts Tickets (Available Show Options: Buckets N Boards, Mac McAnally, Heart of Afghanistan, Peter Sagal, and Folsom Prison Experience) - Donated by The Center For The Performing Arts • Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Ticket To One Production) - Donated by Shelby County Players • $5 Off Ultimate Wash Coupon - Donated by Crew Car Wash
Overnight Stay at Morris Inn & $50 Casey's Gift Card item
Overnight Stay at Morris Inn & $50 Casey's Gift Card item
Overnight Stay at Morris Inn & $50 Casey's Gift Card item
Overnight Stay at Morris Inn & $50 Casey's Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

• Overnight Stay In A Traditional Room At Morris Inn Notre Dame (Not Valid on football and university special event weekends) - Donated by Morris Inn • $50 Casey's Gift Card - Donated by Casey's
Shelbyville News 1 Year Subscription item
Shelbyville News 1 Year Subscription
$35

Starting bid

• Shelbyville News 1 Year Subscription (Can Only Be Redeemed By Current Non-Subscriber) - Donated by The Shelbyville News
Lithographed Photo of Cameron Heyward & Busch Light Glasses item
Lithographed Photo of Cameron Heyward & Busch Light Glasses item
Lithographed Photo of Cameron Heyward & Busch Light Glasses
$8

Starting bid

• Lithographed Photo of Cameron Heyward - Donated by Pittsburgh Steelers • 3 Busch Light Brewer For The Farmers Glasses • Raiders Sticker
4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes, Eiteljorg Book, & SCP Voucher item
4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes, Eiteljorg Book, & SCP Voucher item
4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes, Eiteljorg Book, & SCP Voucher item
4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes, Eiteljorg Book, & SCP Voucher
$35

Starting bid

• Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Production) - Donated by Shelby County Players Donated by the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art • 4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes (Not Valid For Special Events or Selected Exhibits) • Shifting Boundaries 2021 Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship
2 Indy Symphony Orchestra Tickets & SCP Voucher item
2 Indy Symphony Orchestra Tickets & SCP Voucher item
2 Indy Symphony Orchestra Tickets & SCP Voucher
$35

Starting bid

• 2 Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Tickets (Any Coffee Classical or Evening Classical Performance) - Donated by Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra • Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players • $5 Off Ultimate Wash - Donated by Crew Car Wash
Cooper Hawk Wine Tasting & Shelby County Players Voucher item
Cooper Hawk Wine Tasting & Shelby County Players Voucher item
Cooper Hawk Wine Tasting & Shelby County Players Voucher
$40

Starting bid

• Cooper Hawk Winery & Restaurant Lux Wine Tasting (Up to 4 People) Included a Gourmet Chocolate Truffle - Donated by Cooper Hawk Winery & Restaurant • Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players
4 Indy Symphonic Choir's Festival of Carols & SCP Voucher item
4 Indy Symphonic Choir's Festival of Carols & SCP Voucher item
4 Indy Symphonic Choir's Festival of Carols & SCP Voucher
$35

Starting bid

• 4 Indianapolis Symphonic Choir's Festival of Carols Tickets (Friday, December 20, 2024, at 7:30pm) - Donated by Indianapolis Symphonic Choir • Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players
Mallow Run Private Wine Tasting & SCP Voucher item
Mallow Run Private Wine Tasting & SCP Voucher item
Mallow Run Private Wine Tasting & SCP Voucher
$115

Starting bid

• Private Wine Tasting at Mallow Run Winery (Up to 25 People) - Donated by Mallow Run Winery • Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players
4 Indy Symphonic Choir's Voices of the Spirit & SCP Voucher item
4 Indy Symphonic Choir's Voices of the Spirit & SCP Voucher item
4 Indy Symphonic Choir's Voices of the Spirit & SCP Voucher
$35

Starting bid

• 4 Indianapolis Symphonic Choir's Voices of the Spirit (Saturday, April12, 2025 at 5:30pm) - Donated by Indianapolis Symphonic Choir • Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Ticker To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players
2 Golf Shirts, Tumbler, Lunch Bag, and 4 Packs Golf Balls item
2 Golf Shirts, Tumbler, Lunch Bag, and 4 Packs Golf Balls item
2 Golf Shirts, Tumbler, Lunch Bag, and 4 Packs Golf Balls item
2 Golf Shirts, Tumbler, Lunch Bag, and 4 Packs Golf Balls
$45

Starting bid

• 4 Packs Titleist Velocity Golf Balls (With Ivy Tech Logo) - Donated by Ivy Tech Donated by Plymate • Women's Nike Golf Shirt (Size: Large) • Men's Ogio Golf Shirt (Size: Large) • Plymate Tumbler • Plymate Bag • Insulated Lunch Box

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!