Second Chance Silent Auction

• YMCA Free Joiners Fee Gift Certificate - Donated by Shelby County YMCA
• 2 Tour Response Golf Ball Sleeves - Donated by coreVision Financial Group
YMCA Gift Certificate & 3 Free Jimmy John's Mini Sandwiches
$25
Starting bid
• YMCA Free Joiners Fee Gift Certificate - Donated by Shelby County YMCA
• 3 Free Jimmy John's Mini Sandwich Cards - Donated by Shelby County Jimmy John's
8 Shelby County Players Tickets & 4 Free JJ's Mini Sandwich
$40
Starting bid
• 2 Shelby County Players Vouchers (Each is 4 Tickets to One Production) - Donated by Shelby County Players
• 4 Free Jimmy John's Mini Sandwich Cards - Donated by Shelby County Jimmy John's
2 Chicago Wolves Tickets & $25 Portillo's Gift Card
$18
Starting bid
• 2 Chicago Wolves Tickets - Donated by Chicago Wolves
• $25 Portillo's Gift Card
2 The Center For The Performing Arts Tickets & 4 SCP Tickets
$35
Starting bid
• 2 The Center For The Performing Arts Tickets (Available Show Options: Buckets N Boards, Mac McAnally, Heart of Afghanistan, Peter Sagal, and Folsom Prison Experience) - Donated by The Center For The Performing Arts
• Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Ticket To One Production) - Donated by Shelby County Players
• $5 Off Ultimate Wash Coupon - Donated by Crew Car Wash
Overnight Stay at Morris Inn & $50 Casey's Gift Card
$75
Starting bid
• Overnight Stay In A Traditional Room At Morris Inn Notre Dame (Not Valid on football and university special event weekends) - Donated by Morris Inn
• $50 Casey's Gift Card - Donated by Casey's
Shelbyville News 1 Year Subscription
$35
Starting bid
• Shelbyville News 1 Year Subscription (Can Only Be Redeemed By Current Non-Subscriber) - Donated by The Shelbyville News
Lithographed Photo of Cameron Heyward & Busch Light Glasses
$8
Starting bid
• Lithographed Photo of Cameron Heyward - Donated by Pittsburgh Steelers
• 3 Busch Light Brewer For The Farmers Glasses
• Raiders Sticker
4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes, Eiteljorg Book, & SCP Voucher
$35
Starting bid
• Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Production) - Donated by Shelby County Players
Donated by the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
• 4 Eiteljorg Museum Passes (Not Valid For Special Events or Selected Exhibits)
• Shifting Boundaries 2021 Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship
2 Indy Symphony Orchestra Tickets & SCP Voucher
$35
Starting bid
• 2 Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Tickets (Any Coffee Classical or Evening Classical Performance) - Donated by Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
• Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players
• $5 Off Ultimate Wash - Donated by Crew Car Wash
Cooper Hawk Wine Tasting & Shelby County Players Voucher
$40
Starting bid
• Cooper Hawk Winery & Restaurant Lux Wine Tasting (Up to 4 People) Included a Gourmet Chocolate Truffle - Donated by Cooper Hawk Winery & Restaurant
• Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players
4 Indy Symphonic Choir's Festival of Carols & SCP Voucher
$35
Starting bid
• 4 Indianapolis Symphonic Choir's Festival of Carols Tickets (Friday, December 20, 2024, at 7:30pm) - Donated by Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
• Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players
Mallow Run Private Wine Tasting & SCP Voucher
$115
Starting bid
• Private Wine Tasting at Mallow Run Winery (Up to 25 People) - Donated by Mallow Run Winery
• Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Tickets To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players
4 Indy Symphonic Choir's Voices of the Spirit & SCP Voucher
$35
Starting bid
• 4 Indianapolis Symphonic Choir's Voices of the Spirit (Saturday, April12, 2025 at 5:30pm) - Donated by Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
• Shelby County Players Voucher (4 Ticker To One Performance) - Donated by Shelby County Players
