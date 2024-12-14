Hosted by
Singing Buckeyes Chorus
Christmas Silent Auction
Item 1
$85
Golf at Westminster
Item 2
$60
Cardo's Pizza
Item 3
$105
Straight Bourbon Whiskey - Watershed
Item 4
$75
Buckeyes Game Day Prep
Item 5
$70
Pumpernickle Rye Whiskey
Item 6
$1,500
Week of fun at the lake
Item 7
$70
Script Ohio
Item 8
$45
Chocolate and Wine Solve Everything
Item 9
$30
Ever Shop at WalMart
Item 10
$175
Let's Make PIzza on the Patio
Item 11
$105
Whiskey War Cigar Cask
Item 12
$200
Chamberlain/Havlicek
Item 13
$120
OSU Basketball Tickets
Item 14
$40
Happy Hour
Item 15
$345
Golf with the Pros
Item 16
$40
Whiskey War
Item 17
$25
Barbershop Harmony at its Best
Item 18
$60
Wonders of an English Christmas
Item 19
$75
Turntable for Vinyl Recorded Music
Item 20
$120
Bourbon and Glasses
Item 21
$25
Spa Night
Item 22
$75
Japanese Art
Item 23
$95
Make a Salad
Item 24
$75
Serve your Crackers and Cheese
Item 25
$350
Buckeye Blend Performance
Item 26
$55
Color Me Blue
Item 28
$150
Buckeye Power Gift Card
Item 29
$55
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
