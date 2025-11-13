Christmas Silent Night, Silent Auction

Hosted by
Wine: The Vintages 16205 SE Kreder Rd. Dayton, Space 175 All Other Items: 300 Flower Lane Dayton, OR
Starting bid
3-night stay 2026-2027 season.
$900 value
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1064516663505470610?check_out=2025-10-01&viralityEntryPoint=1&unique_share_id=FEF43B84-F432-4991-A3AD-C886742C24DA&slcid=915d2225e8d34e2bad89597a0548c5ff&s=76&adults=2&check_in=2025-09-28&slug=eIRXhwH3&source_impression_id=p3_1759109728_P3XwP59CVIFHstZO&modal=PHOTO_TOUR_SCROLLABLE
Starting bid
Vintage GIORGIO Beverly Hills Plaid Blanket Lap Blanket Throw
51" x 51"
Starting bid
Beautiful Live-Edge Juniper Bench crafted by Family Woodworks, McMinnville, OR.
Dimensions: 48" long by 16" wide by 18" tall.
Starting bid
Antique Persian Qajar pottery, raised-relief vase, 19th century.
Good condition.
No chips, no cracks.
5.5" tall, 6.5" at the widest point.
Starting bid
This Willamette Valley bottle of 2023 Pinot Noir comes with a Jensen Woodwork bottle caddie and bottle stopper, and two wine glasses ready to receive this wonderful wine.
Starting bid
A nice hand-crochet Christmas lap blanket. 49" x 32". Value $30
Starting bid
Hand-crochet lap blanket. 40"x 32". Value $30
Starting bid
A beautiful hand-crochet lap blanket for your favorite gal. Value $30.
Starting bid
New Moen 16" grab bar with integrated shelf. Value $40
Starting bid
7 vintage satin Christmas ornaments in original boxes. Dating from 1976 - 1983
Hallmark and American Greetings. Value $105
Starting bid
9 vintage Christmas ornaments. From 1978 to 1990, in original boxes. Includes a Waterford Heirloom and Trail Blazers Sports Collector Series. Total value $140
Starting bid
Gift basket of crochet items. Two coasters, two wash cloths, a hot pad, a scrubby and hot cup sleeve. Includes cute gift basket. $30 value.
Starting bid
Buffalo check crochet pumpkin, 7 1/2” diameter with real wood stem. $20 value.
Starting bid
Amigurumi pig in dusty rose and brown. Sits approximately 9” tall. $25 value.
Starting bid
Crochet granny square blanket, a small 24” x 24” blanket. $20 value.
Starting bid
Pair of crochet in muted orange. 5” and 3.5” $25 value.
Starting bid
Vintage Currier and Ives service for 4 place setting. Includes dinner plates, soup/salad bowls, bread/butter plates, cups & saucers, 5" dessert bowls.
Also includes 3 separate serving platters. Excellent condition. No chips or cracks. Value $255
Starting bid
Vintage cow cookie jar by CoCo Dowley Cert. International Corp. No chips or cracks. A whimsical addition to your kitchen.
Value $30
Starting bid
Vintage Otagiri cow napkin holder.
Like new.
Starting bid
Vintage 16oz. Libby Holly Berry Christmas drinking glasses. Set of 4 with gold rim. Excellent condition. Value $60
Starting bid
Collectible vintage Otagiri Christmas Mailbox pattern mug. Designed by Angela Ackerman. Hand painted porcelain with gold trim. Approximately 4" high. Excellent condition.
Starting bid
Set of 8. "Merry Christmas" Mikasa bone china mug. Features a Christmas village scene with children on one side and a close-up of a Christmas tree on the other side. Trimmed with 22k gold. Excellent condition. Value $200
Starting bid
Vintage Japanese porcelain bud vase featuring hand-painted peacock and floral design. Dark reddish brown glaze with raised textured paint giving it a 3 dimension effect. The rim has gold gilt trim. 4.5" tall, 4" wide. Value $25
Start $10
Starting bid
4 Oxford Stoneware Snow Flower brown glaze custard cups, ramekins.
Value $30
Starting bid
Vintage Mesa 1970's USA made quiche/tart/pie plate or decorative serving platter or cheese tray. Hand painted. 12".
Excellent condition.
Value $40
Start $15
Starting bid
LEARN THE "TICKET TO RIDE" BOARD GAME HERE IN 3 MINUTES-----> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SieI84WtCao
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ovenware by Thora. Blue halibut fish platter. 16"x 11.5"
Value $45
Starting bid
Coach cross-body purse with top handle. Wonderful gift for that special person in your life.
Retail $185
Starting bid
Boys NEW Dynacraft Vaporizer 20" bike. For boys ages 5-9 between 4' - 4.5' tall. Inseam 22-25".
Great Christmas gift.
Value $110
Starting bid
8 Christmas plates and mugs. Plates are Sango Sweet Shoppe Christmas designed by Sue Zipkin, 11" diameter. Includes 8 Ruby red Cornelle Corning 12oz. mugs. Condition excellent.
Value $250
Starting bid
Vintage handmade, hand painted Hausswirth Soufflenheim from Alsace, France 12.5" round pottery dish. Excellent condition.
Value $30
Starting bid
Vintage Japanese hand-painted Nippon 12" vase. Late 1800's. Double handle with grape clusters and butterflies. Gold trim. Very nice condition
No cracks or chips. Value $100
Starting bid
Buttocks wicker basket with 2 vintage winter scene wine glasses w/gold rim. Two bottles of local wines. Brooks Pinot Noir 2021 and Furioso 2021 Chardonnay. Gift certificate for $10 from Juanita's. 32oz Neck Road pure raw honey. Total value $250
Starting bid
6 French vintage green wine glasses. Beautiful on any table. Includes 2 wines from local winery. Cana Wine, Pinot Noir and Pinot Noir Rose. Pure raw honey from local farm, Neck Road Honey Co. 32oz. and a gift certificate from Juanita's for $10
Value $195
Starting bid
Ziplock bag kitchen organizer.
Retail $30
Starting bid
New lambskin handmade men's slippers . Leather sole with sheepskin lining. Keep feet warm and cozy on those cold nights . Made by Shepherd of Sweden. Henrick stone oiled antique. Size 10
Value $139
Starting bid
2 fun toys for your special toddler. Playskool Form Fitter Shape Sorter & musical jack in the box The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
$40 value
Starting bid
This bike is truly a gem, perfectly suited for anyone who loves to enjoy a relaxed pace. Imagine effortless rides through picturesque neighborhoods, convenient trips to pick up groceries or explore local shops, or serene journeys to a favorite spot in the park for a delightful picnic. Its comfortable design makes every outing a pleasure.
Starting bid
Contains:
2026 Puppy calendar
Dog treats
Toys
Leash and collar
Cards
Dish towel
Dog sweater size medium
Poop bags
Shampoo and conditioner
Metalwork sign
100 piece labrador puzzle
Starting bid
33-inch Wide Side-by-Side Refrigerator - 21 cu. ft.
Get purposefully-designed storage spaces for items you use most in this side-by-side refrigerator. An in-door can caddy frees up shelf space while frameless glass shelves in the refrigerator with ice and water dispenser lets you store more items on each shelf for loading flexibility. The deli drawer refrigerator gives you plenty of space to store meat and cheese, too.
Learn more at https://www.whirlpool.com/kitchen/refrigeration/refrigerators/side-by-side/p.WRS321SDHZ.html
