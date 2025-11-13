Hosted by

Dayton Community Food Pantry-Building Maintenance Fund

About this event

Sales closed

Christmas Silent Night, Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Wine: The Vintages 16205 SE Kreder Rd. Dayton, Space 175 All Other Items: 300 Flower Lane Dayton, OR

LIKE NEW Vintage GIORGIO Plaid Blanket-$50 Value item
LIKE NEW Vintage GIORGIO Plaid Blanket-$50 Value
$20

Starting bid

Vintage GIORGIO Beverly Hills Plaid Blanket Lap Blanket Throw

51" x 51"

Live-Edge Juniper Bench-$375 Value item
Live-Edge Juniper Bench-$375 Value item
Live-Edge Juniper Bench-$375 Value
$150

Starting bid

Beautiful Live-Edge Juniper Bench crafted by Family Woodworks, McMinnville, OR.

Dimensions: 48" long by 16" wide by 18" tall.

Persian Qajar Pottery - Value $100 item
Persian Qajar Pottery - Value $100
$35

Starting bid

Antique Persian Qajar pottery, raised-relief vase, 19th century. 

Good condition.

No chips, no cracks.

5.5" tall, 6.5" at the widest point.

3.05 Cana Wine Reserve Package- Value $100 item
3.05 Cana Wine Reserve Package- Value $100
$55

Starting bid

This Willamette Valley bottle of 2023 Pinot Noir comes with a Jensen Woodwork bottle caddie and bottle stopper, and two wine glasses ready to receive this wonderful wine.

https://www.jensenwoodwork.com

Christmas Lap Blanket-Value $30 item
Christmas Lap Blanket-Value $30
$10

Starting bid

A nice hand-crochet  Christmas lap blanket. 49" x 32". Value $30

Hand-crochet lap blanket: Value $30 item
Hand-crochet lap blanket: Value $30
$10

Starting bid

Hand-crochet lap blanket. 40"x 32". Value $30

Beautiful Hand-Crochet Lap Blanket item
Beautiful Hand-Crochet Lap Blanket
$10

Starting bid

A beautiful hand-crochet lap blanket for your favorite gal. Value $30.

16" Grab Bar- Value $40 item
16" Grab Bar- Value $40
$10

Starting bid

New Moen 16" grab bar with integrated shelf. Value $40

Vintage Satin Christmas Ornaments -- Value $105 item
Vintage Satin Christmas Ornaments -- Value $105 item
Vintage Satin Christmas Ornaments -- Value $105 item
Vintage Satin Christmas Ornaments -- Value $105
$20

Starting bid

7 vintage satin Christmas ornaments in original boxes. Dating from 1976 - 1983

 Hallmark and American Greetings. Value $105

9 Vintage Christmas Ornaments - Value $140 item
9 Vintage Christmas Ornaments - Value $140 item
9 Vintage Christmas Ornaments - Value $140 item
9 Vintage Christmas Ornaments - Value $140
$40

Starting bid

9 vintage Christmas ornaments. From 1978 to 1990, in original boxes. Includes a Waterford Heirloom and Trail Blazers Sports Collector Series. Total value $140

Gift basket of crochet items - Value $30 item
Gift basket of crochet items - Value $30
$5

Starting bid

Gift basket of crochet items. Two coasters, two wash cloths, a hot pad, a scrubby and hot cup sleeve. Includes cute gift basket. $30 value.

Buffalo Check Crochet Pumpkin - Value $20 item
Buffalo Check Crochet Pumpkin - Value $20
$5

Starting bid

Buffalo check crochet pumpkin, 7 1/2” diameter with real wood stem.  $20 value.

Amigurumi Pig - Value $25 item
Amigurumi Pig - Value $25
$5

Starting bid

Amigurumi pig in dusty rose and brown. Sits approximately 9” tall. $25 value.

Crochet Granny Square Blanket - Value $20 item
Crochet Granny Square Blanket - Value $20
$5

Starting bid

Crochet granny square blanket, a small 24” x 24” blanket. $20 value.

Crochet in Muted Orange - Value $25 item
Crochet in Muted Orange - Value $25
$5

Starting bid

Pair of crochet in muted orange. 5” and 3.5” $25 value.

Vintage Currier and Ives Service- Value, $255 item
Vintage Currier and Ives Service- Value, $255
$75

Starting bid

Vintage Currier and Ives service for 4 place setting. Includes dinner plates, soup/salad bowls, bread/butter plates, cups & saucers, 5" dessert bowls. 

Also includes 3 separate serving platters. Excellent condition. No chips or cracks. Value $255

Vintage cow cookie jar- Value $30 item
Vintage cow cookie jar- Value $30
$10

Starting bid

Vintage cow cookie jar by CoCo Dowley Cert. International Corp. No chips or cracks. A whimsical addition to your kitchen.

Value $30

Vintage Otagiri Cow Napkin Holder. Value $24 item
Vintage Otagiri Cow Napkin Holder. Value $24
$7

Starting bid

Vintage Otagiri cow napkin holder.

Like new.

Christmas Drinking Glasses-Value $60 item
Christmas Drinking Glasses-Value $60
$20

Starting bid

Vintage 16oz. Libby Holly Berry Christmas drinking glasses. Set of 4 with gold rim. Excellent condition. Value $60

Otagiri Christmas Mailbox pattern mug-Value $20 item
Otagiri Christmas Mailbox pattern mug-Value $20
$5

Starting bid

Collectible vintage Otagiri Christmas Mailbox pattern mug. Designed by Angela Ackerman. Hand painted porcelain with gold trim.  Approximately 4" high. Excellent condition.

Set of 8. "Merry Christmas" Bone China Mug Value: $200 item
Set of 8. "Merry Christmas" Bone China Mug Value: $200
$50

Starting bid

Set of 8. "Merry Christmas" Mikasa bone china mug. Features a Christmas village scene with children on one side and  a close-up of a Christmas tree on the other side. Trimmed with 22k gold. Excellent condition. Value $200


Vintage Japanese Porcelain Vase Value:$25 item
Vintage Japanese Porcelain Vase Value:$25
$10

Starting bid

Vintage Japanese porcelain bud vase featuring  hand-painted peacock and floral design. Dark reddish brown glaze with raised textured paint giving it a 3 dimension effect. The rim has gold gilt trim. 4.5" tall, 4" wide. Value $25

Start $10

Stoneware Snow Flower Custard Cups Value $30 item
Stoneware Snow Flower Custard Cups Value $30
$10

Starting bid

4 Oxford Stoneware Snow Flower brown glaze custard cups, ramekins.

Value $30


Vintage Mesa 1970's Serving Platter Value: $40 item
Vintage Mesa 1970's Serving Platter Value: $40
$15

Starting bid

Vintage Mesa 1970's USA made quiche/tart/pie plate or decorative serving platter or cheese tray. Hand painted. 12".

Excellent condition.

Value $40

Start $15

TICKET TO RIDE Board Game item
TICKET TO RIDE Board Game
$5

Starting bid

LEARN THE "TICKET TO RIDE" BOARD GAME HERE IN 3 MINUTES-----> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SieI84WtCao

Blue Halibut Fish Platter-Value: $45 item
Blue Halibut Fish Platter-Value: $45
$15

Starting bid

Ovenware by Thora. Blue halibut fish platter. 16"x 11.5"

Value $45


Coach cross-body purse- Retail: $185 item
Coach cross-body purse- Retail: $185
$50

Starting bid

Coach cross-body purse with top handle. Wonderful gift for that special person in your life.

Retail $185


Boys NEW 20" Bike- Value: $110 item
Boys NEW 20" Bike- Value: $110 item
Boys NEW 20" Bike- Value: $110
$25

Starting bid

Boys NEW Dynacraft Vaporizer 20" bike. For boys ages 5-9 between 4' - 4.5' tall. Inseam 22-25".

Great Christmas gift.

Value $110

8 Christmas Plates and Mugs-Value:$250 item
8 Christmas Plates and Mugs-Value:$250
$50

Starting bid

8 Christmas plates and mugs. Plates are Sango Sweet Shoppe Christmas designed by Sue Zipkin, 11" diameter. Includes 8 Ruby red Cornelle Corning 12oz. mugs. Condition excellent.

Value $250


Vintage Round Pottery Dish-Value: $30 item
Vintage Round Pottery Dish-Value: $30
$10

Starting bid

Vintage handmade, hand painted Hausswirth Soufflenheim from Alsace, France 12.5" round pottery dish. Excellent condition.

Value $30


Vintage Japanese Vase- Value: $100 item
Vintage Japanese Vase- Value: $100
$25

Starting bid

Vintage Japanese hand-painted  Nippon 12" vase. Late 1800's. Double handle with grape clusters and butterflies. Gold trim. Very nice condition

 No cracks or chips. Value $100


Buttocks Wicker Basket Wine Package: Value $250 item
Buttocks Wicker Basket Wine Package: Value $250
$80

Starting bid

Buttocks wicker basket with 2 vintage winter scene wine glasses w/gold rim. Two bottles of local wines. Brooks Pinot Noir 2021 and Furioso 2021 Chardonnay. Gift certificate for $10 from Juanita's. 32oz Neck Road pure raw honey. Total value $250


6 French Vintage Green Wine Glasses Package Value $195 item
6 French Vintage Green Wine Glasses Package Value $195
$80

Starting bid

6 French vintage green wine glasses.  Beautiful on any table. Includes 2 wines from local winery. Cana Wine, Pinot Noir and Pinot Noir Rose. Pure raw honey from local farm, Neck Road Honey Co. 32oz. and a gift certificate from Juanita's for $10

Value  $195

Ziplock Bag Organizer Value: $30 item
Ziplock Bag Organizer Value: $30
$10

Starting bid

Ziplock bag kitchen organizer.

Retail $30


New Lambskin Handmade  Men's Slippers-Value: $139 item
New Lambskin Handmade  Men's Slippers-Value: $139
$50

Starting bid

New lambskin handmade  men's slippers .  Leather sole with sheepskin lining. Keep feet warm and cozy on those cold nights . Made by Shepherd of Sweden. Henrick stone oiled antique. Size 10

Value $139


Playschool Toddler Toys-Value $40 item
Playschool Toddler Toys-Value $40
$10

Starting bid

2 fun toys for your special toddler. Playskool Form Fitter Shape Sorter & musical jack in the box The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

$40 value

26-inch Women's Bicycle. Used once. Value $150 item
26-inch Women's Bicycle. Used once. Value $150 item
26-inch Women's Bicycle. Used once. Value $150
$50

Starting bid

This bike is truly a gem, perfectly suited for anyone who loves to enjoy a relaxed pace. Imagine effortless rides through picturesque neighborhoods, convenient trips to pick up groceries or explore local shops, or serene journeys to a favorite spot in the park for a delightful picnic. Its comfortable design makes every outing a pleasure.

Goodie Bag For Your Four-Legged Friend! Value:$40 item
Goodie Bag For Your Four-Legged Friend! Value:$40 item
Goodie Bag For Your Four-Legged Friend! Value:$40
$20

Starting bid

Contains: 

2026 Puppy calendar

Dog treats

Toys

Leash and collar

Cards

Dish towel

Dog sweater size medium

Poop bags

Shampoo and conditioner

Metalwork sign

100 piece labrador puzzle

BRAND NEW Whirl Pool Ref/Freezer Value: $1,199.00 item
BRAND NEW Whirl Pool Ref/Freezer Value: $1,199.00 item
BRAND NEW Whirl Pool Ref/Freezer Value: $1,199.00
$500

Starting bid

Product Description

33-inch Wide Side-by-Side Refrigerator - 21 cu. ft.

Get purposefully-designed storage spaces for items you use most in this side-by-side refrigerator. An in-door can caddy frees up shelf space while frameless glass shelves in the refrigerator with ice and water dispenser lets you store more items on each shelf for loading flexibility. The deli drawer refrigerator gives you plenty of space to store meat and cheese, too.

Learn more at https://www.whirlpool.com/kitchen/refrigeration/refrigerators/side-by-side/p.WRS321SDHZ.html

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!