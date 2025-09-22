Hope From Heaven

Hope From Heaven

Christmas Sponsor 2025

$1,000

- Adopts a whole family, logo/name on gift tag

- Recognition before, during, and after event (social media, newsletter, etc.)

- Logo/Name on all event signs

$500

- Helps provide lunch at the event

- Recognition before, during and after event (social media, newsletter, etc.)

- Logo/Name at buffet line during event

$250

- Provides a craft/game

- Social media blast

- Name/Logo at one craft/game table and treat bag gift tags

$100

- Gives a grocery store gift card to one family

- Social media blast

- Name/Logo on gift card tag

