Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Dinner

We are so excited to bring back a tradition we used to have. Our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony!! It will be December 13 on a Friday from 4 till 6 pm. We will light the tree at 6 pm.
We'll have $5 Beans with Cornbread and all the fixings and Sweet Tea - Carry out available
Hot Chocolate, Wassail and Cookies
Santa Claus and the Grinch
Spontaneous Caroling Welcomed
We are so excited to bring back a tradition we used to have. Our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony!! It will be December 13 on a Friday from 4 till 6 pm. We will light the tree at 6 pm.
We'll have $5 Beans with Cornbread and all the fixings and Sweet Tea - Carry out available
Hot Chocolate, Wassail and Cookies
Santa Claus and the Grinch
Spontaneous Caroling Welcomed
Chili Dinner
$5
We are so excited to bring back a tradition we used to have. Our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony!! It will be December 13 on a Friday from 4 till 6 pm. We will light the tree at 6 pm.
We'll have $5 Chili with Cornbread and all the fixings and Sweet Tea - Carry out available
Hot Chocolate, Wassail and Cookies
Santa Claus and the Grinch
Spontaneous Caroling Welcomed
We are so excited to bring back a tradition we used to have. Our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony!! It will be December 13 on a Friday from 4 till 6 pm. We will light the tree at 6 pm.
We'll have $5 Chili with Cornbread and all the fixings and Sweet Tea - Carry out available
Hot Chocolate, Wassail and Cookies
Santa Claus and the Grinch
Spontaneous Caroling Welcomed
Add a donation for Dekalb Williams House Museum
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!