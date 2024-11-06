Christmas with Chevel

General admission seats are on a first come, first seated basis.
General admission seats are on a first come, first seated basis.
VIP Experience
$100
The VIP Experience includes a ticket + admission into a pre-show event with Chevel! The VIP Experience will include photo opportunities with Chevel, cookies & cocoa, and front row seating for the concert!
The VIP Experience includes a ticket + admission into a pre-show event with Chevel! The VIP Experience will include photo opportunities with Chevel, cookies & cocoa, and front row seating for the concert!
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