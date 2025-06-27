Christmas with Zuzu 2025

6101 Ward Pkwy

Kansas City, MO 64113, USA

General Admission
$25

Grants entry to the concert. Arrive at 7:00 PM for a 7:30 start.

VIP (Individual)
$45

Grants premium entry to the Christmas Party and Concert. Please arrive at 5:30 for the Christmas Party and Auction!

Child Ticket
$15

Individuals under the age of 15, grants entry to the concert. Arrive at 7:00 PM for a 7:30 start.

Family 4 - Pack
$55
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

2 Adults and 2 Children under the age of 15, grants entry to the concert. Arrive at 7:00 PM for a 7:30 start.

Family 6 - Pack
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

2 Adults and 4 Children under the age of 15, grants entry to the concert. Arrive at 7:00 PM for a 7:30 start.

VIP Family 4-Pack
$100

Grants 2 Adults and 2 Children premium entry to the Christmas Party and Concert. Please arrive at 5:30 for the Christmas Party and Auction!

VIP Family 6-Pack
$135

Grants 2 Adults and 4 Children premium entry to the Christmas Party and Concert. Please arrive at 5:30 for the Christmas Party and Auction!

Add a donation for Zuzus Petals

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!