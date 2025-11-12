Christmas Yard Sign

Standard 18" x 24" double-sided yard sign printed on durable corrugated plastic, includes an H-stake for easy display. Weather-resistant and perfect for spreading holiday cheer in your neighborhood!

Show your support for East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry and help feed local families this Christmas season.

Pickup available at EFBHNM (435 Stafford Run Rd, Stafford, TX) Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., or contact us to coordinate a volunteer drop-off.