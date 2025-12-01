Altadena Gift Card Foundation

ChristmasFest Partnerships & Sponsors

42 Miller Alley

Pasadena, CA 91103, USA

Lake Avenue Sponsor
Pay what you can

Your support directly helps make ChristmasFest happen with an impactful $20 or more!


Includes:

  • Name listed on the festival website as a sponsor

Ideal for: Individuals, micro-businesses, family-owned shops, and community members who want to make a meaningful difference.

Santa Rosa Avenue Sponsor
$750

Your support directly gives small businesses and individuals a ticket to the VIP Founder's Impact Reception to experience an evening of hope, amazing storytelling, and Christmas magic.


Includes:

  • Name listed on the festival website as a sponsor
  • 3 VIP All-Access Passes (1 for you and 2 will sponsor two members of the community)
  • Social media appreciation post
  • Inclusion on the ChristmasFest “Partner Wall” at the festival.

Ideal for: Individuals, micro-businesses, family-owned shops, and community members who want to make a meaningful difference.

Woodbury Road Partner
$1,000

Your support helps us build a festival that uplifts local families and showcases diverse films from around the world. This accessible tier supports programming costs and assistance efforts.


Includes:

  • Logo placement on website partners page
  • On screen logo placement at the VIP Founder's Impact Reception
  • 2 VIP All-Access Passes
  • Social media thank-you shout-out
  • Opportunity to include promo items in VIP gift bags

Ideal for: Local businesses, realtors, boutiques, restaurants, small production companies, and community organizations.

Windsor Avenue Partner
$5,000

Your support helps expand our reach by funding gift-card boxes and support for displaced households while supporting global filmmakers and holiday storytelling.


Includes:

  • Prominent logo placement on the website and printed program
  • Acknowledgment at VIP Founder's Impact Reception
  • 4 VIP All-Access Passes
  • Shared sponsor highlight across social platforms
  • Invitation to exclusive partner briefings for in-person events and digital events for 2 months (December, January, February)


Ideal for: Mid-sized organizations, civic groups, and businesses seeking meaningful community involvement.

Altadena Drive Partner
$10,000

Your support anchors ChristmasFest and the Altadena Gift Card Foundation’s mission to restore hope for families displaced by the Eaton Fire. This premier tier offers the highest visibility and most meaningful impact—ensuring $250–$500 gift cards boxes, and community programming can flourish.


Includes:

  • Premier logo placement on all festival materials, step & repeat, program, and website
  • On-stage acknowledgment at VIP Founder's Impact Reception
  • 6 VIP All-Access Passes
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight post across social platforms
  • Opportunity to present an award at the festival
  • Invitation to exclusive partner briefings for in-person events and digital events for 4 months (December, January, February, March).


Ideal for: Major brands, foundations, and organizations committed to transformational community rebuilding.

