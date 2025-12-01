ChristmasFest Partnerships & Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
Your support directly helps make ChristmasFest happen with an impactful $20 or more!
Includes:
Ideal for: Individuals, micro-businesses, family-owned shops, and community members who want to make a meaningful difference.
Your support directly gives small businesses and individuals a ticket to the VIP Founder's Impact Reception to experience an evening of hope, amazing storytelling, and Christmas magic.
Includes:
Ideal for: Individuals, micro-businesses, family-owned shops, and community members who want to make a meaningful difference.
Your support helps us build a festival that uplifts local families and showcases diverse films from around the world. This accessible tier supports programming costs and assistance efforts.
Includes:
Ideal for: Local businesses, realtors, boutiques, restaurants, small production companies, and community organizations.
Your support helps expand our reach by funding gift-card boxes and support for displaced households while supporting global filmmakers and holiday storytelling.
Includes:
Ideal for: Mid-sized organizations, civic groups, and businesses seeking meaningful community involvement.
Your support anchors ChristmasFest and the Altadena Gift Card Foundation’s mission to restore hope for families displaced by the Eaton Fire. This premier tier offers the highest visibility and most meaningful impact—ensuring $250–$500 gift cards boxes, and community programming can flourish.
Includes:
Ideal for: Major brands, foundations, and organizations committed to transformational community rebuilding.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!