Christopher Penczak Weekend

About this event
All three days: Book signing and Kindling the Witch Power (Fri evening), The Goddess of the Cauldron intensive (Sat & Sun), catered Saturday lunch and Saturday evening ritual.
The Goddess of the Cauldron weekend intensive, both days catered Saturday lunch and Saturday evening ritual.
Open lecture on the origins of magick, initiation, and the Witch Soul. Doors open at 5:30 PM for a book signing and meet-and-greet with Christopher before class.
$
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