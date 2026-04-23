Temple of Witchcraft

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Temple of Witchcraft

About this event

Christopher Penczak Weekend

Raymond

MS 39154, USA

Full Weekend Pass | Friday through Sunday
$150

All three days: Book signing and Kindling the Witch Power (Fri evening), The Goddess of the Cauldron intensive (Sat & Sun), catered Saturday lunch and Saturday evening ritual.

The Goddess of the Cauldron | Saturday & Sunday Only
$120

The Goddess of the Cauldron weekend intensive, both days catered Saturday lunch and Saturday evening ritual.

Kindling the Witch Power | Friday Only
$30

Open lecture on the origins of magick, initiation, and the Witch Soul. Doors open at 5:30 PM for a book signing and meet-and-greet with Christopher before class.

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