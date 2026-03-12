Christy's Angels

Offered by

Christy's Angels

About the memberships

Christy's Angels Memberships

Guardian Angel - 10
$10

Renews monthly

Your $10 monthly donation supports local families navigating cancer. By lifting some of the daily weight they carry, you help give them the time and peace to focus on healing and being together.

Angel of Mercy - 25
$25

Renews monthly

Your $25 monthly donation supports local families navigating cancer. By lifting some of the daily weight they carry, you help give them the time and peace to focus on healing and being together.

Angel of Hope - 50
$50

Renews monthly

Your $50 monthly donation supports local families navigating cancer. By lifting some of the daily weight they carry, you help give them the time and peace to focus on healing and being together.

Sunflower Angel
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Your monthly donation supports local families navigating cancer. By lifting some of the daily weight they carry, you help give them the time and peace to focus on healing and being together.

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