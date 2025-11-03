Christy's Angels Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Our Legacy blue compass shirt.
At the heart of our foundation. The compass was designed by Christy and her family. This is a tattoo that Christy & her family got after she was diagnosed with Stage IV Cancer in 2021. This shirt is only available in the favorite color of Christy.
This shirt can also be purchased by signing up for a monthly recurring donation of $20+ per month.
Sizes from Adult Small - Adult 4xl
Grey Cotton Hoodie.
Soft Cotton with the logo on front. Sizes Available from Youth Small to Adult 3xl
Just In!!
Black Cotton Hoodie.
Soft Cotton with the logo on front. Sizes Available from Youth Small to Adult 3xl
Our classic T-Shirt.
This is our original cotton tee. Available in sizes from Youth Small to Adult 4xl.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!