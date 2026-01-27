Down Syndrome Association Of The Upstate

Hosted by

Down Syndrome Association Of The Upstate

About this event

Chrome & Chromosome Motorcycle Ride/Family Fun Day

30 Chrome Dr

Greenville, SC 29615, USA

Rider
$25

Includes full participation in the motorcycle ride. Riders receive the official route with destination stops, event entry, and automatic entry into prize drawings. Registration also includes an event t-shirt and light breakfast items before departure.

Passenger
$15

For those riding along with a registered rider. Passenger registration grants access to participate in the ride as a passenger on a registered motorcycle. (Tees and Refreshments purchased separately)

Family Activity Day
$30

Family tickets provide access to the family-friendly event from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM, including live music, concessions, food truck(s), and kid-friendly activities. Open to families and community members joining the afternoon festivities. (Each ticket is for immediate family of ticket holder only)

Event Tee Shirt Adult Small - XL
$15

Event Tee Shirts Sizes adult Small - XL (Pickup at the event)

Event Tee Shirt Adult XXL-XXXXL
$18

Event Tee Shirts Sizes adult XXL-XXXXL (Pickup at the event)

Add a donation for Down Syndrome Association Of The Upstate

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!