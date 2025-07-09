Chronically Informed Silent Auction - Community Building through Storytelling Event

auctionV2.input.startingBid
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
Are you a Nuggets fan? If so, you will love this pennant that was signed by the 2024-2025 Nuggets team. Support your team with this piece of sports history!
Recharge at the Hygge Chalet on 3.5 wooded acres with incredible views of the Rocky Mountains. The eco-friendly A-frame is inspired by hygge, a Danish sense of coziness & simple pleasures. An outdoor Finnish sauna, Level 2 EV charger, large wraparound deck, amazing mountain views, luxury beds, & Norwegian fireplace create a perfect cozy vibe. Explore a private hiking trail that goes from our property for miles into National Forest. Relax, refocus, & reconnect in this uniquely curated experience.
HOLIDAYS EXCLUDED.
To see what the Chalet looks like: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/906815565197628757?check_in=2025-09-20&check_out=2025-09-25&guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=b78610a9-06f2-4086-b500-1df94b287813
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
This Twist and Shout Gift Pack includes a $50 gift card to the store, a large Twist and Shout Pride T-shirt, and assorted other goodies.
For information on the store: https://twistandshout.com/
A customized 60-minute facial that includes a double cleanse, exfoliation, mask, facial massage, hydration and SPF - designed to leave your skin clean, calm, and glowing.
Two vouchers redeemable for price class II tickets to a performance of Opera Colorado's Madama Butterfly on May 5th or May 8th.
For more information on the opera: https://www.operacolorado.org/event/butterfly/
Two general admission tickets to see A Fire Inside at the Fillmore on October 31, 2025.
Celebrate the people and moments that make your story unique and sparkle! This photography session captures real smiles, hugs, and everyday magic—perfect for families, couples, or lifestyle portraits. Travel is included from Castle Rock to Fort Collins, and the session comes with a personal online gallery of professionally edited images you’ll hold close for years. You are guaranteed 15 edited photos and can include up to 6 people and 3 pets in the photo shoot!
For examples of her work, visit Instagram: @maddelinedawn
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
Photograph by Reid Shay
Lily pads in Nymph Lake, Rocky Mountain Park, Colorado.
8x8 on DuraPlaqu.
For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
Photograph by Reid Shay
A thistle plant in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
8x8 on DuraPlaqu.
For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
Photograph by Reid Shay
Moss campion on the tundra in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.
8x8 on DuraPlaqu.
For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
Photographs by Reid Shay
Two magnolias on the same tree in City Park, New Orleans. One in its splendor, looking dignified. The other is past its prime, falling apart with ants visiting. Still, both are beautiful and represent life and time. Next year there will be more blossoms and the tree will be renewed.
Only parts of the photos are show here. Each photo is 16x20 on DuraPlaqu.
For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
Photographs by Reid Shay
12 photographic prints from Reid Shay's collection.
Each print is 11x14. They are unframed.
For more information about Reid Shay's photography: sawatchpub.com
As one of Colorado’s most vital cultural cornerstones, Denver Zoo is dedicated to providing the communities we serve with an intimate, inspiring and informative first-hand encounter with the wonders of nature.
These tickets are good until 12/31/2025.
For more information: denverzoo.org
Denver Art Museum
Our mission is to enrich the lives of present and future generations through the acquisition, presentation, and preservation of works of art, supported by exemplary scholarship and public programs related to both its permanent collections and to temporary exhibitions presented by the museum.
For more information: denverartmuseum.org
"Admit Two Passes" are valid on nights that passes are allowed. You will receive two of these passes in this package, which will cover four people. They are not valid for special events. Each pass covers $28 towards admission on an eligible Sundays through Thursdays and $44 on eligible Fridays and Saturdays. If an eligible show is selling for more than base price, they will collect on the balance at the box office. Reservations are required. There is a two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID unless noted otherwise. Passes are good for shows at Downtown and Landmark locations. Passes expire on 09/09/2026.
For more information: https://comedyworks.com
For more information: https://comedyworks.com
For more information: https://comedyworks.com
At Woodhouse Spa, every detail, space, and experience has been carefully crafted with one goal in mind—exceptional care. From our most indulgent treatments right down to our reflexology sandals, every part of the Woodhouse experience is designed to help you feel your best from the inside out.
For more information on the spa: Southglenn.woodhousespas.com
This $50 gift card is good for the Woodhouse Spa in South Glenn (Woodhouse Spa - Streets at SouthGlenn, 6955 South York St #400, Centennial, CO 80122)
At Woodhouse Spa, every detail, space, and experience has been carefully crafted with one goal in mind—exceptional care. From our most indulgent treatments right down to our reflexology sandals, every part of the Woodhouse experience is designed to help you feel your best from the inside out.
For more information on the spa: https://locations.woodhousespas.com/dir/co/castle-pines/880-west-happy-canyon-rd
This $50 gift card is good for the Woodhouse Spa in Castle Pines (Woodhouse Spa - Castle Pines
880 West Happy Canyon Rd Ste 130, Castle Pines, CO 80108)
This 60-minute massage is good at any Elements Massage location.
The gift card was donated by Jay Peppin, owner of the Tower and Hampden and Piney Creek locations.
*Tip not Included*
For information on locations: elementsmassage.com
This certificate is valid for two full weekend passes to the MileHiCon 57 and admission to the Friday night Gala. The event will be held October 31st-November 2nd at the Hyatt Regency Aurora.
MileHiCon (milehicon.org) is Denver's oldest and best literary Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror convention. This year's guests of honor are authors Wen Spencer and Gail Carriger, Magic The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons artist Crystal Sully, and beloved local author Shannon Lawrence as toastmaster. In addition to a jam packed three days of panels, gaming, art show, vending, and author's row of local authors, this ticket includes access to the "Black Tie and Tails" Gala Friday October 31st. Bring your best interpretation of fanciful dress for drinks, snacks, dancing, and more!
Five (5) ticket vouchers to be used towards regular priced screenings or panels during Denver Film Festival 48
*Redeem before or on 10/15/2025 for best availability.
Ticket Holders must reserve individual tickets in advance with our Operations Director. Not redeemable for cash. Screening selection subject to availability. Not valid for Red Carpet or Special Presentations. Denver Film Festival runs from 10/31 – 11/09.
For more info, go to Denverfilm.org/denverfilmfestival.
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
Just add cake!
This bundle includes a handmade quilted table runner with fun dimensional bow detail on a wrapped-present motif in bright green, yellow, and rainbow print fabric. The center of the runner is the perfect spot to display a birthday cake or showcase a special gift. The basket is also stuffed with fun birthday party essentials - party hats, squawkers, spiral decorations, crepe paper, balloons, and a motorized birthday candle that plays music and dispenses sprinkles! An additional pack of regular candles are also included.
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
Enjoy this fun basket that includes a young adult book about a fox and the adventures she goes through to survive a long journey with self exploration along the way, a Starbucks cup, a $15 Starbucks gift card, candy, a candle, and a cloth stuffed pumpkin.
For information on the book: https://www.amazon.com/Maroon-Journey-Grace-Danielle-Tasker/dp/B0CLYWP99M/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=SUNP19XXZ4H5&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.T80OhM16hyOsL-zW-2hU9iSPqgzXP8yKxOxk_zWmPZI2uGD8VBsypO7e5Tsiuj8xXS1d0hoF9vcdquj-Tu-_l5_maX_UNVnzAgHoxbFhAdn7paip1tqYj6UioXpKdXfBOb-B6RPMHFxGUHfoyHKm9z6VhT5whk3JdVpTx2qIyco1bPbShICjeD52HHvfKiuCaoNNXimyZP-erCaNenDWew.WXqQNP8c22qfmU9sjdx0wyFdex-HZyvh6RKwjTns2E4&dib_tag=se&keywords=grace+tasker&qid=1755190368&sprefix=grace+tasker%2Caps%2C188&sr=8-1
(YOU MUST BE AT THE EVENT TO PICK UP THIS ITEM!)
All the ingredients sans veggies 🥗 for a family sushi dinner!
This basket includes nori, rice, miso soup mix, green tea, wasabi, pickled ginger, and coconut lollipops. It also includes two bowls, multiple sets of chopsticks, chopstick holders, a sushi rolling mat, and dipping dishes.
This Happiest Man on Earth Ticket Voucher may be redeemed for two (2) tickets to "The Happiest Man on Earth" at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show runs September 19, 2025 to November 2, 2025.
For information on the play: https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/the-happiest-man-on-earth/
This gift certificate is good for a one-hour massage with Kegan at Spine Body Collective.
For more information: spinebodycollective.com
This gift certificate is good for a one-hour massage with Stella at Spine Body Collective.
For more information: spinebodycollective.com
This gift certificate is good for an initial exam and chiropractic adjustment at Spine Body Collective.
For more information: spinebodycollective.com
At Spine Body Collective, we’re proud to offer PEMF Therapy—a non-invasive treatment that uses pulsed electromagnetic fields to stimulate cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and improve overall function. Whether you’re recovering from an injury, dealing with chronic pain, or simply want to boost your wellness, PEMF helps your body heal from the inside out.
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy uses low-frequency, pulsing electromagnetic waves to stimulate your body’s natural healing processes. These pulses penetrate deep into muscles, bones, and tissues to recharge cells, improve circulation, and reduce inflammation at the cellular level.
Think of it as a cellular tune-up—helping your body perform better, recover faster, and feel more balanced..
For more information: spinebodycollective.com
