Chruściki & Soup Cooking Class AND Fun at the PNA Lounge

About this event
12-3 pm. Learn the techniques used in making authentic Polish Chruściki as well as Zupa Jarzynowa z Klopsikami (Polish-style Vegetable & Meatball soup). You will also be able to enjoy what you've made after the class with your classmates at a reserved table. Additional portions may be ordered for the Lounge or to take home using the other ticket options available.
Order as many boxes of Chruściki as you like. They are $8 each and can be enjoyed at the PNA Lounge or taken home. The PNA Lounge is open 3-9 p.m. for this order.
Enjoy a bowl of our hearty Vegetable & Meatball Soup (Zupa Jarzynowa z Klopsikami) at PNA, The PNA Lounge is open 3-9 p.m. for this order.
Enjoy our hearty Vegetable & Meatball Soup (Zupa Jarzynowa z Klopsikami) at home with this 8 oz. to-go container. The PNA Lounge is open 3-9 p.m. for this order pick up.
Enjoy our hearty Vegetable & Meatball Soup (Zupa Jarzynowa z Klopsikami) at home with this 16 oz. to-go container. The PNA Lounge is open 3-9 p.m. for this order pick up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!