Polish National Alliance Council 21

Chruściki & Soup Cooking Class AND Fun at the PNA Lounge

1627 Eastern Ave

Baltimore, MD 21231, USA

Cooking Class Student
$35

12-3 pm. Learn the techniques used in making authentic Polish Chruściki as well as Zupa Jarzynowa z Klopsikami (Polish-style Vegetable & Meatball soup). You will also be able to enjoy what you've made after the class with your classmates at a reserved table. Additional portions may be ordered for the Lounge or to take home using the other ticket options available.

Lounge Order - Box of Chruściki
$8

Order as many boxes of Chruściki as you like. They are $8 each and can be enjoyed at the PNA Lounge or taken home. The PNA Lounge is open 3-9 p.m. for this order.

Lounge Order - Bowl of Soup
$6

Enjoy a bowl of our hearty Vegetable & Meatball Soup (Zupa Jarzynowa z Klopsikami) at PNA, The PNA Lounge is open 3-9 p.m. for this order.

Soup-to-Go - 8 oz.
$6

Enjoy our hearty Vegetable & Meatball Soup (Zupa Jarzynowa z Klopsikami) at home with this 8 oz. to-go container. The PNA Lounge is open 3-9 p.m. for this order pick up.

Soup-to-Go - 16 oz.
$10

Enjoy our hearty Vegetable & Meatball Soup (Zupa Jarzynowa z Klopsikami) at home with this 16 oz. to-go container. The PNA Lounge is open 3-9 p.m. for this order pick up.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!