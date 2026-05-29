Chrysalis To Wings Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $300.
DONATED BY THE GREENERY
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $200
DONATED BY ROCKING HORSE QUILTS
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $40
DONATED BY DIY POTTERY AND CERAMICS
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE $200
DONATED BY ROCKING HORSE QUILTS
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $125 See second picture for complete list of products
DONATED BY ROLEN'S HONEY
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $110
Electric Kettle, 3 bags Jubilee Seasons Tea (Serenitea, Holy Hush and Blissful Blue), Two Cups with Saucers and Electric Cup Warmer
DONATED BY JUBILEE SEASONS
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $75
$45 Gift Card for Knitting Lesson, 3 Skeins of Yarn and beginners needle kit
DONATED BY EWE 2 YARN
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $26
DONATED BY WHAT'S POPPIN TEXAS
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $26
DONATED BY WHAT'S POPPIN TEXAS
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $100
Letsfit Smart Watch, Resistance Bands, Exercise Dice, Two Water Bottles
DONATED BY KAREN BLEVINS AND ASHLEY JAMISON
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $86
$20 Sephora Gift Card, Overnight Curls, Masque, Mascara, Hand Sanitizer, Foam Makeup
Sponger, Makeup Brush, On-the-Go Hand Lotion
DONATED BY ASHLEY JAMISON
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $54
Two $10 The Dessert Spot Gift Cards, Vintage Cookie Jar and Plates
DONATED BY THE DESSERT SPOT AND ASHLEY JAMISON
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $50
Homemade dog treats and toys.
DONATED BY K-9 Cowboy
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $40
Movie Size boxes of candy and popcorn holders
DONATED BY REV MYRON GOINS
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $40
Chick-fil-A Cow, coupons, chips and keyholder.
DONATED BY CHICK-FIL-A
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $35
Beautiful fresh flower arrangement
DONATED BY GATHERING GARDEN
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $100
Patio grill, utensils, sauces and rubs.
DONATED BY REV MYRON GOINS AND TONY'S INFUSED HONEY
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - 36
Full array of skin care products
DONATED BY VELVET VIXEN
Starting bid
RETAIL VALUE - $40
Serving Dish, utensils, dish towels and 2 mad dash mixes.
Starting bid
Gift Card good for one custom made cutting board
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