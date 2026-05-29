Chrysalis To Wings
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Chrysalis To Wings

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Chrysalis To Wings

About this event

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Chrysalis To Wings Online Auction

Cowhide Rug item
Cowhide Rug
$150

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $300.


DONATED BY THE GREENERY

Quilt (50 X 60) item
Quilt (50 X 60)
$100

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $200


DONATED BY ROCKING HORSE QUILTS

Pastel Pottery item
Pastel Pottery
$20

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $40


DONATED BY DIY POTTERY AND CERAMICS

Quilt (50" X 60") item
Quilt (50" X 60")
$100

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE $200


DONATED BY ROCKING HORSE QUILTS

Honey Gift Basket item
Honey Gift Basket item
Honey Gift Basket
$63

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $125 See second picture for complete list of products


DONATED BY ROLEN'S HONEY

Tea Basket item
Tea Basket
$55

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $110

Electric Kettle, 3 bags Jubilee Seasons Tea (Serenitea, Holy Hush and Blissful Blue), Two Cups with Saucers and Electric Cup Warmer


DONATED BY JUBILEE SEASONS

Knitting Gift Basket item
Knitting Gift Basket
$38

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $75

$45 Gift Card for Knitting Lesson, 3 Skeins of Yarn and beginners needle kit


DONATED BY EWE 2 YARN

What's Poppin' Gift Basket item
What's Poppin' Gift Basket
$13

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $26


DONATED BY WHAT'S POPPIN TEXAS

What's Poppin' Gift Basket item
What's Poppin' Gift Basket
$13

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $26


DONATED BY WHAT'S POPPIN TEXAS

Sport Basket item
Sport Basket
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $100

Letsfit Smart Watch, Resistance Bands, Exercise Dice, Two Water Bottles


DONATED BY KAREN BLEVINS AND ASHLEY JAMISON

Hair and Makeup Basket item
Hair and Makeup Basket
$43

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $86


$20 Sephora Gift Card, Overnight Curls, Masque, Mascara, Hand Sanitizer, Foam Makeup

Sponger, Makeup Brush, On-the-Go Hand Lotion


DONATED BY ASHLEY JAMISON

Cookie Basket item
Cookie Basket
$27

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $54


Two $10 The Dessert Spot Gift Cards, Vintage Cookie Jar and Plates


DONATED BY THE DESSERT SPOT AND ASHLEY JAMISON

Dog Treats Basket item
Dog Treats Basket
$25

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $50


Homemade dog treats and toys.


DONATED BY K-9 Cowboy



Candy Basket item
Candy Basket
$20

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $40


Movie Size boxes of candy and popcorn holders



DONATED BY REV MYRON GOINS

Eat Mor Chiken Basket item
Eat Mor Chiken Basket
$20

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $40


Chick-fil-A Cow, coupons, chips and keyholder.


DONATED BY CHICK-FIL-A

Rose Flower Arrangement item
Rose Flower Arrangement
$18

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $35


Beautiful fresh flower arrangement


DONATED BY GATHERING GARDEN

Grill Set item
Grill Set
$50

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $100


Patio grill, utensils, sauces and rubs.


DONATED BY REV MYRON GOINS AND TONY'S INFUSED HONEY

Skin Care Set item
Skin Care Set
$18

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - 36


Full array of skin care products


DONATED BY VELVET VIXEN

Patriotic Basket item
Patriotic Basket
$20

Starting bid

RETAIL VALUE - $40


Serving Dish, utensils, dish towels and 2 mad dash mixes.



Cutting Board item
Cutting Board
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card good for one custom made cutting board



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!