Carteret High School Band Parents Association Inc

CHS - Band Parents Association - Shop til you drop Event

💧 Water
$2

Ice-cold bottled water 16.9 FOz (500 ml)



🥫 Soda
$2

Soda – Assorted soft drinks (Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, etc.)

🥤 Gatorade
$2

Assorted flavors (Refreshing and energizing, chilled bottles)

Orange Juice
$2

Orange Juice

☕Coffee
$2

Freshly brewed coffee & served hot

☕ Tea
$2

Freshly brewed tea & served hot

☕ Hot Chocolate
$2

Freshly brewed Swiss Miss hot chocolate & served hot

🍲 Cup of Soup
$2

Warm and hearty chicken soup

🍫 Chips
$1

Variety of snack-size bags (Chips, Doritos, Popcorn)

Fruit - Banana
$1

Banana fruit

🌭 Hot Dog
$3

Sabrett hot dog plain (Yellow Mustard, Guldens mustard, Relish, Ketchup)

Meatball Sub
$5

Meatball sub

Bagel
$3

Bagel (Plain, Everything, or Chinnamon Raisin)

Muffin
$2

Chocolate Chip Muffin or Blueberry Muffin


Mini Powdered Donuts
$2

Mini Powdered Donuts

