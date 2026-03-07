Hosted by

CHS Blackhawk Band Parent Booster

About this event

CHS Blackhawk Band Parent Booster's Live Auction

Pick-up location

460 N 6th St, Cheney, WA 99004, USA

Apple Pies for a Year
$100

Starting bid

12 Apple Pies Handmade by the Cheney Blackhawk Marching Band with support from the Band Parent Booster. Pick Up will be in November 2026.

Drum Major for a Day
$5

Starting bid

Get the ultimate insider view of the CHS Marching Band by shadowing our amazing Drum Majors for a day. Join Addison on the podium for a one-of-a-kind experience. The winner will spend the last day of Band Camp 2026 with the band, enter the arc for music warm-ups, learn a salute, and experience the podium during the Parent Preview Performance. The winner will also get a free show shirt! For ages 9 and up.

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