CHS Blackhawk Band Parent Booster's Live Auction

Get the ultimate insider view of the CHS Marching Band by shadowing our amazing Drum Majors for a day. Join Addison on the podium for a one-of-a-kind experience. The winner will spend the last day of Band Camp 2026 with the band, enter the arc for music warm-ups, learn a salute, and experience the podium during the Parent Preview Performance. The winner will also get a free show shirt! For ages 9 and up.