CHS Blackhawk Band Parent Booster's Live Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
12 Apple Pies Handmade by the Cheney Blackhawk Marching Band with support from the Band Parent Booster. Pick Up will be in November 2026.
Starting bid
Get the ultimate insider view of the CHS Marching Band by shadowing our amazing Drum Majors for a day. Join Addison on the podium for a one-of-a-kind experience. The winner will spend the last day of Band Camp 2026 with the band, enter the arc for music warm-ups, learn a salute, and experience the podium during the Parent Preview Performance. The winner will also get a free show shirt! For ages 9 and up.
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