The Columbine High School Academic Foundation

Hosted by

The Columbine High School Academic Foundation

About this event

CHS Brick Fundraiser

8" x 8" Brick Paver with text and logo item
8" x 8" Brick Paver with text and logo
$125

8" by 8" brick paver with your chosen text and selected logo. This paver stands out and withstands the test of time to show your CHS support.

8" x 8" Brick Paver text only item
8" x 8" Brick Paver text only
$100

8" by 8" brick paver with your chosen text only. This paver stands out and withstands the test of time to show your CHS support.

4" x 8" Brick Paver with text and logo item
4" x 8" Brick Paver with text and logo
$75

4" by 4" brick paver with your chosen text and selected logo. This paver stands out and withstands the test of time to show your CHS support.

4" x 8" Brick Paver with text only item
4" x 8" Brick Paver with text only
$50

4" by 4" brick paver with your chosen text only. This paver stands out and withstands the test of time to show your CHS support.

Add a donation for The Columbine High School Academic Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!